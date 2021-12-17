ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australia mourns child victims of bouncy castle accident

 3 days ago

SYDNEY (AP) — Christmas lights have been turned off and a candlelight vigil was held in the Australian town where five children died after falling...

Police Identify 5 Children Who Died in Bouncy Castle Accident as Community Pays Tribute

Australian authorities have identified the five children who tragically died after winds tossed a jumping castle 32 feet into the air at a primary school. In a post on Facebook, Tasmania Police on Friday confirmed that Addison Stewart, 11, Zane Mellor, 12, Jye Sheehan, 12, Jalailah Jayne-Maree Jones, 12, and Peter Dodt, 12, all died in the incident on Thursday at Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport.
Channel rescuers accused of manslaughter in migrant deaths

PARIS (AP) — The Paris prosecutor’s office said it has received a manslaughter lawsuit for failure to help in the tragic capsizing last month of a boat in the English Channel that cost the lives of at least 27 people trying to reach Britain. The manslaughter lawsuit, filed by the humanitarian organization Utopia 56, accuses the maritime prefect of the Channel and North Sea, the Regional Operational Centre for Surveillance and Rescue of Gris-Nez in the Pas-de-Calais and the British Coast Guard of not doing enough to prevent the deaths. Utopia 56 said it “intends that investigations be carried out to determine the responsibilities of the French and British rescue services in this tragedy."
Austria hits two-month low in virus cases as country reopens

VIENNA (AP) — As remaining cities and regions in Austria reopen restaurants and hotels, the country is reporting fewer than 2,000 new coronavirus cases. This is the lowest number since October, and stands in stark contrast to rising cases across much of Europe. In response to a fourth wave of infections, Austria went into a 20-day lockdown on Nov. 22. National lockdown restrictions were lifted for vaccinated people on Dec. 12, but remain in place for unvaccinated people. Since Dec. 12, each of Austria’s nine states sets its own policy regarding reopening: In some states, restaurants and hotels reopened immediately, while in others they remained closed a few days longer.
Ashley Simpson's remains found, boyfriend charged with murder

More than five years after Niagara-on-the-Lake's Ashley Simpson disappeared in a remote area of British Columbia, her remains have been found and her boyfriend is facing a charge of second-degree murder. A traumatic chapter is finally over for her family and they will soon be able to formally say goodbye...
8-Year-Old Allegedly Gangraped, Killed By 4 Men Inside Factory, Body Dumped In Drain

An 8-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped and killed by four men inside a factory in India. The police in the southern state of Karnataka launched an investigation and arrested the accused Wednesday. Details about the crime came to light after the four accused people – identified as Jayban (21), Mukesh Singh (20), Muneem Singh (20) and Manish Tirki (33) – were taken into custody.
Teenager who KNEW he had Covid refused to isolate and instead partied at a nightclub - forcing 150 revellers and staff into quarantine over Christmas

A Covid-positive teenager who decided to keep partying despite knowing he had the virus will mean 150 revellers will spend Christmas in isolation. The teenager, 19, spent the night at the popular nightclub Loverboy in Adelaide's city centre despite receiving a notification he had tested positive to Covid-19. He is...
Nurse at Boston hospital struck, killed in front of building

BOSTON — A nurse was struck and killed by a vehicle in front of St. Elizabeth's Medical Center in the Brighton neighborhood of Boston. The woman, identified as Ann O'Flaherty, of Westwood, Massachusetts, was struck at the intersection of Washington and Cambridge streets just after 6 a.m. Wednesday. Boston...
13-Year Old Illinois Girl Missing Since 1996 Disappeared from Home Featured on America's Most Wanted

Rachel Marie Mellon was 13 when she disappeared on January 31, 1996 from her home in Bolingbrook, Illinois. She was staying home from school that Wednesday due to her sore throat. Her mother, Amy Mellon, kissed her daughter goodbye for the day and went off to work. That was the last time she saw Rachel. When Amy got back from work at 5, Rachel was not in the house at all. Her stepfather, Vince Mellon, was home all day and told his wife that he didn’t know Rachel wasn’t home. Vince told the police that he played Nintendo with Rachel that afternoon and she fell asleep at 2:30 on the couch. He covered her with a blanket and went to take their dog Duke on a walk, leaving the front door unlocked. Vince said he got back to the house later than he wanted because Duke broke his grip on the leash to chase a rabbit. He left the dog to find its own way home and reached the house at 3. Rachel was not on the couch sleeping when he got back. Her stepfather assumed she was resting in her room and went about his day, which included a neighbor returning Duke. Said neighbor didn’t report seeing anything suspicious. The police noticed scratches on Vince when they arrived and he answered that he hurt himself while fixing his car. Gone with Rachel were two pillows and the blue blanket, but no warmer clothes than the t-shirt, sweatpants, and house slippers she was wearing. It was -20 degrees that day and a fear that wherever Rachel was, she wouldn’t make it for long in house clothes. Rachel’s little sister came home from school around 3:15 and could not find her older sister in her room, but did not mention this until her mother came home and they all noticed her missing.
Toddler dies after choking on a banana given by mom instead of his regular bottle

A toddler tragically died after choking on a piece of banana right before his bedtime. The 2-year-old boy was reportedly given two slices of bananas instead of his usual bedtime bottle by his mother on the night of his death. After giving two pieces of the fruit to her son, the mom left the room for no more than 30 seconds but on returning she was shocked to see her son choking on the banana.
