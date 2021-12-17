ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LAUSD Delayed Its Student Vaccine Mandate, Will SDUSD Do the Same?

By Rory Devine
NBC San Diego
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonday is an important deadline for students in the San Diego Unified School District if they want to comply with the district's vaccine mandate. Under that mandate, students 16 and older must be fully vaccinated when the second semester begins if they want to attend...

