ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

NeNe Leakes Celebrated Her Birthday With New Rumored Boyfriend, Designer Nyonisela Sioh

By Sharde Gillam
Magic 95.5
Magic 95.5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4atJXm_0dPA7RSo00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RiwNt_0dPA7RSo00

Source: Tibrina Hobson / Getty


NeNe Leakes was all smiles this week as she celebrated her recent birthday with her new rumored boyfriend, Nyonisela Sioh. Her new beau is said to be a designer and a clothing boutique owner, owning a suit boutique with locations in Charlotte, NC, and Buckhead, GA.

The former RHOA star shared a few photos from her special night, posting a photo carousel on Instagram that featured her closest friends, family, as well as her rumored boo. “SWIPE: This year i didn’t want to celebrate my birthday in a big way! I just wanted to chill wit a few love ones but my fam would NOT let it be that way!,” the now 54-year-old captioned the photo set.  “My son decided to throw me a surprise birthday party! This is the first party he has ever thrown me! He did so GOOD! Love you @kingbrentt Not to mention, this is the 3rd gathering I’ve had this week I love all of y’all for loving me and making sure am good during this time The rest of the pics will be in my story! ENJOY”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nene Leakes (@neneleakes)

The intimate birthday bash took place at her Linnethia Lounge in Georgia and featured reality star, Porsha Williams, and her fiance, Simon as well as Shamea Moron of RHOA, and singer Keke Wyatt. NeNe also recently took to Instagram to share a few photos of her and Porsha from her intimate birthday bash, telling fans that although it’s been a while since the two have linked, they picked up right where they left off. “SWIPE: Me and Porsha had not played in these streets in a minute together! When we do get a chance to hookup, it’s a whole movie,” she captioned the photo set.

Check it out below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nene Leakes (@neneleakes)

It’s great to see NeNe smiling after the death of her late husband, Gregg, who passed away tragically three months ago after a lengthy battle with colon cancer. While the mother of two has stayed pretty quiet on her grieving process, she has shared many tribute videos on social media expressing her love and telling fans how much she misses him.

Don’t miss…

10 Nene Leakes Gifs For Every Emotion

NeNe Leakes And Gregg Leakes Through The Years

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
AceShowbiz

Nene Leakes Introduces Designer Boyfriend, Three Months After Husband's Death

The 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star is seen hanging on to her man's arm as she celebrates her 54th birthday with family and friends, three months after husband's death. AceShowbiz - NeNe Leakes apparently has a new man. "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star introduced him as she posted a bunch of pictures and clips from her 54th birthday party. She flashed big smiles as she's hanging on to her beau's arm.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

NeNe Leakes Is Dating Nyonisela Sioh After Husband Gregg Leakes’ Death: 5 Things to Know

Getting back out there. Following the death of her husband, NeNe Leakes is “dating” Nyonisela Sioh, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. NeNe, who recently lost husband Gregg Leakes, has offered her followers a glimpse at her man amid her birthday celebration in earlier this month. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum’s new romance comes three months after Gregg died at the age of 66 following his battle with stage III colon cancer.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
State
Georgia State
Charlotte, NC
Entertainment
City
Star, NC
hiphollywood.com

NeNe Leakes Has New Man After Late Husband’s Passing

Nene Leake has a new man just a few months after tragically losing her husband to cancer. According to TMZ the former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star is dating a businessman named Nyonisela Sioh. Sources close to the new couple say Nene’s new man owns a couture suit company in Charlotte, NC and he hails from Liberia, Africa.
ATLANTA, GA
ETOnline.com

NeNe Leakes Steps Out With New Man, Reveals She's Dating Again

NeNe Leakes is dating a new man. According TMZ, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star was spotted out in Miami with businessman Nyonisela Sioh over the weekend, shortly after telling The Shade Room that she was no longer single and was dating someone new. "We’re dating! We’re friends.” She...
CELEBRITIES
survivornet.com

‘Real Housewives’ Star & Birthday Girl NeNe Leakes is Dating Again After Losing Husband Gregg to Colon Cancer; Moving On While Grieving a Partner to Cancer

NeNe Leakes, who celebrated her 54th birthday this week, lost husband Gregg to colon cancer in September and has been newly dating. Gregg was first diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2018 and lost his battle with the disease after treatment attempts. It’s possible to move forward with your...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nene Leakes
Person
Keke Wyatt
Person
Gregg Leakes
Person
Porsha Williams
TODAY.com

NeNe Leakes reveals she’s dating, says late husband wanted her to find a new love

NeNe Leaks is back on the dating scene and already has a new beau in her life. The former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star posted photos taken at her surprise 54th birthday party on Instagram, but among pictures with friends and family, a handsome man rocking a purple suit and grey beard caused dating speculation resulting in Leakes releasing an official statement to online publication The Shade Room.
ATLANTA, GA
blackchronicle.com

Is NeNe Leakes Dating Nyonisela Sioh Of Nyoni Couture?

NeNe Leakes recently rang in her 54th birthday surrounded by friends and family at her ritzy Atlanta lounge. The former Real Housewife of Atlanta was surprised by her son Brentt with a birthday party that brought out some fellow reality stars. NeNe, whose husband Gregg sadly passed away from colon...
CELEBRITIES
BET

Surprise!: NeNe Leakes Had The Sweetest Response To Her Son Throwing Her A Star-Studded Birthday Party

On Monday, NeNe Leakes celebrated her 54th birthday. Later in the week, she celebrated her life amongst family and friends. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star posted a photo dump on Instagram expressing that she wanted a more lowkey birthday this year. However, her family—more specifically her son—Brentt Leakes had other plans. “This year I didn’t want to celebrate my birthday in a big way! I just wanted to chill with a few loved ones, but my fam would not let it be that way,” said Leakes.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wit#Birthday Party#Ga
Popculture

Former 'RHOA' Star Nene Leakes Wants to Be 'Happy' After Debuting New Love Months After Husband's Death

Nene Leakes has one goal in the wake of the death of her longtime husband Gregg: to be happy. The 54-year-old former Real Housewives of Atlanta star lost Gregg in September after a three-year battle with colon cancer. The two had been together since 1996 and had one son together. They married in 1997, divorced during Season 4 of the reality show, and remarried by Season 5. Now, Leakes has debuted a new man she's dating, something she said her husband approved ahead of his death. Despite some fans feeling the Bravo feeling she moved on too quickly, Leakes says life is too short to put her life on pause and she let it be known in an Instagram post. "I just wanna be happy….that's all," she captioned a photo of her smiling alongside a heart emoji and the hashtag, #onelife.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Radar Online.com

Recent Widow NeNe Leakes Steps Out In Miami Beach With New Boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh, 'RHOA' Alum Looks Snatched In Leopard-Print Bodysuit

NeNe Leakes looks nothing like a recent widow. The freshly turned 54-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and her new boyfriend, Nyonisela Sioh, headed down south to Miami Beach for the weekend, where they were photographed leaving celebrity hotspot Mr. Chow – hand in hand. Article continues below advertisement.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
BET

Nene Leakes Makes It IG Official With Her New Man

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Nene Leakes has made it Instagram official with her new man. According to The Root, Leakes is exclusively dating Liberian entrepreneur Nyonisela Sioh, the couture suit king. Sioh owns Nyoni Couture, a couture suit company, in Charlotte, North Carolina. Celebrating her 54th birthday earlier...
CHARLOTTE, NC
BET

NeNe Leakes Says Gregg Leakes Gave His Blessing For Her To Move On: 'I Will Love Gregg Forever And Ever'

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes is moving on with her late husband Gregg Leakes’ blessing. Last week, NeNe celebrated her 54th birthday at a surprise party thrown by her son Brentt. In attendance were her family and close friends, including her former RHOA co-star, Porsha Williams. Also in attendance was NeNe’s new boyfriend, businessman and menswear designer Nyonisela Sioh. At the party, the new couple posed for a picture alongside Porsha and her fiancé Simon Goubadia.
CELEBRITIES
Magic 95.5

Magic 95.5

232
Followers
618
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' Best R&B

 https://mycolumbusmagic.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy