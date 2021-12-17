ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Affleck stars in book to film ‘The Tender Bar’

By Alex Miranda
WSVN-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBen Affleck isn’t just starring in the headlines this week. He’s also in a new drama directed by old pal George Clooney. It’s about a bartender who takes his fatherless nephew under his wing. Deco’s Alex Miranda, who hasn’t fathered children but sure wants to, has...

Vanity Fair

Ben Affleck Has a Very Personal Connection to TheTender Bar

Ben Affleck has reteamed with George Clooney for The Tender Bar, an adaptation of Pulitzer Prize–winning journalist J.R. Moehringer’s 2005 memoir about a fatherless boy’s struggle to become a man. Affleck plays a wise small-town bartender who takes his nephew under his wing, offering unconventional guidance in the coming-of-age tale directed by Clooney. It’s a story Affleck felt deeply connected to: His own father, Timothy Affleck, worked as a bartender in Massachusetts during the 1980s.
solzyatthemovies.com

The Tender Bar: Another Solid George Clooney Film

George Clooney brings J.R. Moehringer’s memoir, The Tender Bar, to the big screen in a moving film about a fatherless boy. J.R. Maguire (Daniel Ranier, Tye Sheridan) may not have the most conventional childhood but he makes the best of it. His father ran out on his mother, Dorothy (Lily Rabe), at a young age to where J.R. never really gets to know him. When The Voice (Max Martini), as he calls his father, does want to hang out, you start getting a sense that it probably won’t turn out so well. However, there is one person in the family that J.R. can always depend on: his Uncle Charlie (Ben Affleck). Charlie owns The Dickens Bar but he’s always there to dispense whatever advice is needed. He becomes more of a father figure than The Voice ever could be. When the film flashes forward, we see J.R.’s life changing as he enrolls in Yale and for a while, he gets a job working for The New York Times.
IndieWire

Ben Affleck Defends Ridley Scott’s Harsh Words Over ‘Last Duel,’ Says He’s Done with ‘IP Movies’

Ben Affleck is many things: an Oscar-winning filmmaker (“Argo”), a revered actor and screenwriter (“Good Will Hunting”), and also a franchise commodity (the “Justice League” films). Few in Hollywood exhibit that multi-hyphenate range. This year, he flexes into character actor territory in his role as a world-weary barkeep in George Clooney’s “The Tender Bar,” but he also made a splash in another movie this year with Ridley Scott’s “The Last Duel.” While that film met heaps of critical claim, it plummeted at the box office, making just $10 million off a $100 million production budget. That caused director Ridley Scott to...
People

Jennifer Lopez Sweetly Supports Ben Affleck at L.A. Premiere of The Tender Bar

Jennifer Lopez is happily supporting Ben Affleck. At the Los Angeles premiere of Affleck's new film The Tender Bar Sunday night at the TCL Chinese Theatre, Lopez walked the red carpet wearing a pale-blue dress, smiling with Affleck, who wore a black tie for the event. Affleck, 49, also posed with his cast mates, including Lily Rabe, who is currently expecting her third baby with partner Hamish Linklater.
FanBolt.Com

‘The Tender Bar’ Free Movie Screening in Atlanta, Georgia

Calling all movie fans! Amazon Studios has hooked us up with free passes to an advanced screening of The Tender Bar! The screening is taking place on Thursday, December 16, 2021, in Atlanta, and we have all the details for you below!. All you need to do to enter is:
flickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – The Tender Bar (2021)

Directed by George Clooney. Starring Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan, Lily Rabe, Christopher Lloyd, Daniel Ranieri, Max Martini, Sondra James, Michael Braun, Matthew Delamater, Max Casella, Rhenzy Feliz, Ivan Leung, and Briana Middleton. SYNOPSIS:. A boy growing up on Long Island seeks out father figures among the patrons at his uncle’s...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Gino talks with cast from 'The Tender Bar'

A fatherless boy moves into his grandpa's Long Island home. In comes Charlie, played by Ben Affleck, with some wisdom. The new film "The Tender Bar" is based off a best-selling memoir. Gino recently talked with the cast.
dexerto.com

Ben Affleck praises MrBeast as “king of the world”

Former Batman star Ben Affleck praised YouTube philanthropist MrBeast during an interview with his son to promote his upcoming movie, ‘The Tender Bar’. Since he started acting in the early 90’s, Ben Affleck has gained popularity for his role in Good Will Hunting and Armageddon while more recently he’s starred as Batman in movies like Batman vs Superman, Suicide Squad, and Justice League.
nbcpalmsprings.com

“The Tender Bar”

Besides “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” there’s another movie out in theaters. Ben Affleck teams up with director George Clooney for “The Tender Bar.” So how did the two Batmans adapt J.R. Moehringer’s memoir? And is it worth your time and money?
geekositymag.com

Ben Affleck To Return As Batman in HBO Max’ Batgirl Film

Written By Mikey Sutton • Editor-in-Chief • Owner. Ben Affleck will reprise his role as Batman in HBO Max’ Batgirl film. In other words, his Batman days aren’t over. Recently, Ben Affleck generated headlines that he’s finished with Batman. Actually, he never mentioned Batman. Rather,...
papermag.com

Navigating the Whole Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Debacle

Ben Affleck Is currently facing a significant amount of backlash over comments he made on The Howard Stern Show, which seemed to be blaming ex-wife Jennifer Garner for his struggles with alcoholism. In the interview, the actor said that he'd "probably still be drinking" if he had remained "trapped" in that marriage. “I was like ’I can’t leave ’cause of my kids, but I’m not happy, what do I do? And what I did was drink a bottle of scotch and fall asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution.”
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Ben Affleck blames drinking on ex-wife

Ben Affleck blames his drinking on his ex-wife. Plus, Megan Thee Stallion is inspiring people to return to college. Michael Babcock with TMZ joins FOX6 WakeUp with the details.
SVG

The Real Reason Ben Affleck Gave MrBeast A Shoutout

Plenty know Ben Affleck from his role as Batman, or even from some of his biggest roles in films like "Good Will Hunting" and "Pearl Harbor" — but how many expected the actor to give streamer MrBeast a shoutout during a recent interview? It seems the YouTuber is on Affleck's radar, although it's likely to result from efforts to better relate to his son. Despite playing one of the most iconic superheroes, it seems parents will always have a hard time appearing cool in their children's eyes, and Affleck is no different in this regard.
Glamour

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum Are Hilarious in the Trailer for Their New Movie

Sandra Bullock comedies are iconic, and the trailer for her latest, The Lost City, proves she has another hit on her hands. In the movie, Sandra Bullock plays Loretta Sage, a romance novelist promoting her new book, The Lost City of D. Channing Tatum plays Alan, a model and cover star of Loretta's books who seems to confuse himself for Sage's fictional character, Dash. Things don't seem to be going right for Loretta, but then in comes Daniel Radcliffe as a very rich man in a crisp white three-piece suit. He reads Loretta's book and wants her to help him find the titular Lost City. Except he's not asking: He's kidnapping her and forcing her to help.
