Colorado State

Colorado sees 5 cases of Omicron variant

1310kfka.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColorado now has at least five cases of the new coronavirus variant Omicron. State health officials said the variant has been...

www.1310kfka.com

1310kfka.com

COVID-19 picture improving in Larimer Co., but mask mandate still in effect

Larimer County reports just three new COVID-19 outbreaks this week. The Coloradoan reports two of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities while another is at Costco in Timnath, where nine staffers are positive. Daily and weekly case rates as well as positive tests continue their downward trend throughout this month. But the numbers aren’t good enough to end the county’s mask mandate. So far, the county has only met two of the four metrics required by county health officials. The seven-day positvity rate stands at 5.6%, far below the 10% threshold, and the seven-day moving average of new cases per 100,000 stands at 185, far below the 300 figure required. But overall hospitalizations and the ICU utlization rate remain too high to rescind the mask mandate. For more details, visit https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
Daily Montanan

First known case of Omicron detected in Montana

The first known case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant has been detected in Montana, the Department of Public Health and Human Services said on Monday. “DPHHS officials have detected the Omicron variant through testing of positive COVID-19 samples from two Montana residents in their 30s with travel history to South Africa,” the department said in […] The post First known case of Omicron detected in Montana appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
iheart.com

Rhode Island Sees No Current Variant Cases

As of this moment, there have been no reported cases of the Omicron Variant of the Coronavirus. There has been one case so far in Connecticut and another in Massachusetts. Although there is much concern- about the potential spread of variants, the head of the CDC, Dr Rochelle Walensky says she does not see a need for a federal mask mandate to combat that spread.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WGN Radio

Omicron sweeps across nation, now 73% of US COVID-19 cases

“All of us have a date with omicron,” said Dr. Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. “If you’re going to interact with society, if you’re going to have any type of life, omicron will be something you encounter, and the best way you can encounter this is to be fully vaccinated.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: As Christmas Approaches, Avg. Positivity Rate Dips Below Line Of High Risk

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  With news from Moderna that a booster dose of its coronavirus vaccine appeared to significantly increase antibodies that can help fight off an infection with the Omicron variant, the Minnesota Department of Health reports that there have been 3,397 newly reported positive cases of COVID-19, along with another 45 deaths. Minnesota’s latest rolling seven-day average positivity rate is at 9.6%, which is now below the line the state considers “high risk,” although still well into the zone designated for “caution.” There are also a reported 60.1 daily new cases per 100,000 Minnesota residents, which puts the state well above...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 3-Day Total Of 1,595 New Cases

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 1,595 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths in the past three days. Of the new cases, 1,347 are confirmed cases and 248 are probable. There have been 10,117 total hospitalizations and 163,457 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,589. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Newswise

Hospital Retaliates by Suspending Top ICU Dr. for Lawsuit He Filed to use Safe & Effective Treatments on COVID-19 Patients

Newswise — WASHINGTON, D.C. – While their top ICU doctor was arguing his case against Sentara Healthcare before a Virginia court on Thursday, November 18, the hospital crafted a plan to suspend him. Paul Marik, MD, one of the world’s leading critical care physicians and the Director of the ICU at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, part of Sentara Healthcare, was in a Virginia courtroom fighting to treat critically ill COVID-19 patients while his employer was placing a letter notifying him of suspension of hospital privileges on his desk in his hospital office.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Launches Surge Operations Center, Directs Hospitals To Submit Pandemic Plans

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As Maryland’s COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to hover above 1,000, Gov. Larry Hogan and health officials on Wednesday directed hospitals to submit pandemic plans and launched a surge operations center to manage bed capacity. The Maryland Department of Health also laid out contingencies in case the number of COVID-19 patients continues to rise, asking hospitals to free up beds and scale back non-emergency surgeries if hospitalizations reach 1,200, and to roll out their pandemic plans if that total hits 1,500. In addition, the Maryland Board of Physicians has given its blessing to a plan to let health care providers who...
BALTIMORE, MD
Metro News

COVID-19 patients at 2 Eastern Panhandle hospitals “very sick”

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Staff and space are strained at Berkeley and Jefferson Medical Centers as COVID-19 patients seek treatment. “(There’s a) high census at both hospitals. At Berkeley right now we have 54 inpatients with COVID diagnoses. Sixteen at Jefferson, so that’s 70 total across both hospitals,” Vice President of Marketing & Development at WVU Medicine Berkeley Medical Center, Jefferson Medical Center Teresa McCabe said.
MARTINSBURG, WV
foxbaltimore.com

With hospitalizations rising, Hogan introduces new COVID-19 plans

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Gov. Larry Hogan announced Friday that the state surpassed 1,200 COVID-19 hospitalizations, meaning Maryland hospitals now need to take certain actions. Hogan specifically ordered hospitals to reduce non-urgent medical surgeries and make available all staffed bed capacity. Right now, many in Maryland are asking questions about...
BALTIMORE, MD

