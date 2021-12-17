Colorado sees 5 cases of Omicron variant

Larimer County reports just three new COVID-19 outbreaks this week. The Coloradoan reports two of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities while another is at Costco in Timnath, where nine staffers are positive. Daily and weekly case rates as well as positive tests continue their downward trend throughout this month. But the numbers aren’t good enough to end the county’s mask mandate. So far, the county has only met two of the four metrics required by county health officials. The seven-day positvity rate stands at 5.6%, far below the 10% threshold, and the seven-day moving average of new cases per 100,000 stands at 185, far below the 300 figure required. But overall hospitalizations and the ICU utlization rate remain too high to rescind the mask mandate. For more details, visit https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.

LARIMER COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO