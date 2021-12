If you live in Fort Collins, you've no doubt at least heard of the famous "Beavers Market." Now that this Northern Colorado staple has been sold, are changes coming?. Back in 1976, the Beavers, Doug and his wife Cheryl, opened this cool little market right in the heart of Fort Collins, Colorado. For over 50 years you'd see Doug, Cheryl, and more recently, their son Bryan working in the store, which according to the Coloradoan, for the last 20 years, was the last family-owned grocery store in Fort Collins.

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 6 DAYS AGO