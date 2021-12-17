Steelers Injury Updates: Zach Banner, Isaiah Buggs Non-Participants Thursday

The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Tennessee Titans at Heinz Field in the 1:00 NFL window on Sunday. The Steelers continue to cling to postseason hopes following an eight-point loss to the Minnesota Vikings on December 9 that saw the Steelers’ furious late comeback come up just short. On the plus side for the Steelers, they come into this game with extra rest as they had last weekend off. The Titans have a two-game lead in the AFC South over the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts will have played their game against the New England Patriots on Saturday night by the time the Titans take the field against the Steelers, so the Titans’ lead will either be 2.5 games or a slim 1.5 games depending on that result. As an aside, the Colts are favored by 2.5 points in that tilt against the Pats.

