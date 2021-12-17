ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara County, NY

Falls woman sentenced in fatal crash

By RICK PFEIFFER rick.pfeiffer@niagara-gazette.com
Niagara Gazette
Niagara Gazette
 3 days ago

LOCKPORT -- A Falls woman, who pleaded guilty to her role in a fatal Fourth of July 2020 car crash, will spend between 4 and 12 years in prison.

That sentence was handed down Thursday by State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr to Breanna Best.

Best, 25, had faced a 54-count grand jury indictment, but pleaded guilty to a single count of aggravated vehicular homicide in a deal with Niagara County prosecutors. At the time of her plea, Kloch told Best that he would sentence her to no more than 4 to 12 years behind bars.

She had faced a potential maximum sentence of 8 1/3 to 25 years.

Best was originally indicted on multiple counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular manslaughter, aggravated vehicular assault, first-degree vehicular assault and driving while intoxicated.

Falls Police Traffic Division Crash Management Unit investigators determined that Best was speeding, in an unregistered, un-inspected and uninsured 2009 Dodge Avenger, with no driver's license, while three passengers in the vehicle, including Precious Cox, 27, were riding without seat belts on, when she slammed into a home at Porter Road and Hyde Park Boulevard.

Investigators determined that the Dodge was traveling west on Porter Road, at a speed of up to 90 mph, when it continued straight across Hyde Park Boulevard, striking the front porch of the house in the 2000 block of the boulevard. The grinding crash left Cox, who had been sitting in a rear passenger-side seat of the vehicle, severely injured.

She was rushed to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, where she later died from her injuries.

Best was extricated from the vehicle by Falls firefighters and transported by ambulance to the Erie County Medical Center for treatment.

A female front-seat passenger and a female passenger who was in the rear seat on the driver’s side of the Avenger were both taken to ECMC the morning of the crash and treated as well.

Prosecutors and investigators said Best driving drunk after a night of partying with her passengers. Before her sentencing, Best told Kloch she was sorry for the "bad choices" she made the night of the crash.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Moderna says its booster significantly raises Omicron-fighting antibodies

London — Moderna announced preliminary data on Monday that it said showed a third, booster dose of its coronavirus vaccine appeared to significantly increase antibodies that can help fight off an infection with the Omicron variant. Moderna said lab tests showed Omicron-neutralizing antibodies were low after two doses of its jab, but 29 days after a booster dose of 50 micrograms, they increased about 37-fold.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Niagara County, NY
City
Niagara Falls, NY
City
Lockport, NY
Niagara County, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Traffic Accident#State Supreme Court#Un#Dodge Avenger#Ecmc
The Associated Press

Israel to ban travel to US, Canada over omicron variant

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli ministers on Monday agreed to ban travel to the United States, Canada and eight other countries amid the rapid, global spread of the omicron variant. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s office announced the decision following a Cabinet vote. The rare move to red-list the U.S....
WORLD
Niagara Gazette

Niagara Gazette

Niagara Falls, NY
3K+
Followers
43
Post
542K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Niagara Gazette

Comments / 0

Community Policy