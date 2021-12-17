ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Netflix Lands Major Project That Should Please Frank Sinatra Fans

By Daniel S. Levine
Popculture
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA series based on Frank Sinatra's life is in development at Netflix. The project has the support of Frank Sinatra Enterprises and the Chairman of the Board's daughter Tina Sinatra is an executive producer. Dreamgirls director Bill Condon has signed on to write and direct the pilot. Condon, an...

popculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Gerard Butler Thriller Strikes Netflix's Top 10

A fan-favorite Gerard Butler thriller has landed in Netflix's Top 10, and subscribers should definitely queue it up soon. Law Abiding Citizen, a 2009 action flick with Butler and Jamie Foxx, is currently in the No. 7 spot on Netflix's overall list. It's also sitting in the No. 4 slot on the streaming service's top 10 movies list, topping films such as Red Notice and Body of Lies.
MOVIES
Popculture

Ben Affleck's New Movie Going Straight to Streaming After Being Pulled From Theatrical Slate

One of Ben Affleck's next movies will only be released on streaming platforms after Disney pulled the project from its release schedule earlier this month. Deep Water, an erotic thriller co-starring No Time to Die star Ana de Armas, was scheduled to open in theaters on Jan. 14. It was directed by Fatal Attraction filmmaker Adrian Lynne and is based on a Patricia Highsmith novel.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
The Hollywood Reporter

Frank Sinatra Had an Endearing Reason for Wearing a Tuxedo During Every Live Performance

Frank Sinatra required his crew to wear tuxedos for every live performance — but the issue was not vanity. In a previous interview, comedian Tom Dreesen, who toured with Sinatra, said one evening he asked Ol’ Blue Eyes (born Dec. 12, 1915) why they had to wear tuxedos for every performance. The response from Sinatra flooded him. “He said, ‘Tommy, if we worked for the king and the queen, royalty, we would wear a tuxedo, wouldn’t we? That guy who works in the factory all year long, trying to get enough money to get one ticket to come and see our show;...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Forgotten Leonardo DiCaprio Movie Is Dominating Netflix Charts

A decade-old Leonardo DiCaprio-starring movie is finding renewed success on Netflix. Body of Lies, the 2008 spy thriller film directed by Ridley Scott and starring DiCaprio in the lead role, made its way to the streaming platform on Dec. 1, and it only took a matter of days for subscribers to find the film and help launch it on the Netflix streaming charts.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Sinatra
Person
Bill Condon
Person
Julian Assange
Person
Tina Sinatra
Person
Martin Scorsese
Inside the Magic

MCU Star Surprises Fans in Hit Netflix Series

Simu Liu made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Shang-Chi in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which debuted exclusively in theaters on September 3, 2021. Around the time he made his MCU debut, Liu shared that joining Kevin Feige’s Marvel universe was the “craziest dream” come true:
MOVIES
New Jersey 101.5

Frank Sinatra statue to be unveiled in Hoboken

A statue of Hoboken’s favorite son, Frank Sinatra, will be unveiled on Dec. 12, Ol’ Blue Eyes’ birthday. According to Hoboken Girl the statue will debut at the Sinatra Park Amphitheater located at Frank Sinatra Drive on Sunday, Dec. 12 at 1PM. Hoboken Health and Human Services Director Leo Pellegrini told NJ.com that the project was paid for with private funds.
HOBOKEN, NJ
K945

Top Celebrity Home Housed Frank Sinatra and Rihanna, Was Featured on These TV Shows (PHOTOS)

The number one celebrity home was home to Frank Sinatra and Rihanna, and has been featured on numerous TV shows and music videos. This enormous, iconic mansion for sale in Los Angeles has an extensive amount of celebrity history. Byrdview was the home of legendary crooner Sinatra and has been the film site for countless movies, TV shows, music videos and commercials.
TV SHOWS
Primetimer

An authorized Frank Sinatra biographical series is in the works from Bill Condon and Tina Sinatra

Lionsgate, Oscar-winning filmmaker Condon and Tina Sinatra, Frank Sinatra's youngest child, are shopping a potential series that would capture the epic life of one of the top entertainers of the 20th century. The potential series "has been taken to the premium marketplace, garnering strong interest and multiple bids," according to Deadline's Nellie Andreeva, who adds that Condon is set to write and direct. "The project, described as the definitive bio-series on the iconic singer, actor, producer and quintessential celebrity of 20th Century America, will feature Sinatra’s music and performances," says Andreeva. "It is produced by Lionsgate Television and Polygram Entertainment, UMG’s film and television production and development division, through the companies’ first-look TV deal focused on developing original scripted and unscripted TV projects drawn from UMG’s labels, artists and music. That includes the Frank Sinatra catalogue, which UMG owns and/or distributes the vast majority of. Sinatra’s life has it all: humble beginnings as the child of Italian immigrants in New Jersey, a remarkable music and acting career that had its ups and downs, a famous group of friends — the Rat Pack — which he was the leader of, an eventful — and sometimes turbulent — love life marked by a string of relationships with Hollywood stars like Ava Gardner, Mia Farrow, Judy Garland, Lauren Bacall, Marilyn Monroe and Angie Dickinson, as well as alleged Mafia ties investigated by the FBI." Sinatra was previously the subject of the 1992 CBS miniseries Sinatra, which Tina Sinatra also produced and which received the endorsement from Frank Sinatra himself. Sinatra starred Philip Casnoff as the chairman of the board.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Frank Sinatra Enterprises#Board#Lionsgate Television#Universal Music Group#Polygram Entertainment#Mafia
Popculture

Netflix Adding One of 2021's Worst Movies in January

In January, Netflix will be adding a crop of new titles to its service. One of the new titles that Netflix is adding is After We Fell, the third installment in the After film series. Although, the film didn't exactly garner much positive attention upon its release. After We Fell,...
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

Frank Sinatra Drama From Bill Condon, Singer’s Daughter in the Works at Netflix

A bio-series about iconic singer Frank Sinatra from Lionsgate Television and Polygram Entertainment is in the works at Netflix, TheWrap has learned. Currently in the development stage after landing at the streaming service, the drama about Ol’ Blue Eyes will be written, executive produced and directed by Bill Condon (“Gods and Monsters,” “Twilight”) with Sinatra’s youngest daughter, Tina Sinatra, also on board as an EP.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Another Netflix Reality Couple Is Divorcing

Another member of Netflix's My Unorthodox Life cast is heading towards a divorce. Elite World Group CEO Julia Haart and tech entrepreneur Silvio Scaglia Haart have been leading separate lives despite working together, sources told Page Six on Monday. My Unorthodox Life centers on Haart and her family after she left the Orthodox Jewish community she was raised in.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Popculture

Everything Coming to Netflix in January 2022

With the holidays coming to an end and the long reality of winter setting in, Netflix has big plans to help keep you entertained. The streaming platform is preparing to premiere plenty of new movies and TV shows in January, with a batch of titles dropping on the first of the month, but others will gradually premiere gradually throughout the month. As you wait for the new movies and shows below to make their way onto the streaming giant, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Netflix Is About to Lose a Big Showtime Series

Netflix is losing a few major titles after the new year begins, including Episodes. The acclaimed Showtime series featured Matt LeBlanc in his first leading role on TV since the ill-fated Friends spin-off Joey ended. Epsiodes is a showbusiness series, starring LeBlanc as a fictionalized version of himself. All five...
TV SERIES
cbslocal.com

Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Of All Time

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
MOVIES
NJ.com

Hoboken to unveil tribute to hometown legend Frank Sinatra Sunday

Ol’ Blue Eyes may not have visited his hometown very often,, but now he’s here to stay. The city will unveil a 6-foot bronze statue of iconic crooner Frank Sinatra by renowned sculptor Carolyn D. Palmer Sunday, his birthday, at the park that bears his name on the street that also bears his name. The event is scheduled for 1 p.m.
HOBOKEN, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy