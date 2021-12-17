Netflix Lands Major Project That Should Please Frank Sinatra Fans

Lionsgate, Oscar-winning filmmaker Condon and Tina Sinatra, Frank Sinatra's youngest child, are shopping a potential series that would capture the epic life of one of the top entertainers of the 20th century. The potential series "has been taken to the premium marketplace, garnering strong interest and multiple bids," according to Deadline's Nellie Andreeva, who adds that Condon is set to write and direct. "The project, described as the definitive bio-series on the iconic singer, actor, producer and quintessential celebrity of 20th Century America, will feature Sinatra’s music and performances," says Andreeva. "It is produced by Lionsgate Television and Polygram Entertainment, UMG’s film and television production and development division, through the companies’ first-look TV deal focused on developing original scripted and unscripted TV projects drawn from UMG’s labels, artists and music. That includes the Frank Sinatra catalogue, which UMG owns and/or distributes the vast majority of. Sinatra’s life has it all: humble beginnings as the child of Italian immigrants in New Jersey, a remarkable music and acting career that had its ups and downs, a famous group of friends — the Rat Pack — which he was the leader of, an eventful — and sometimes turbulent — love life marked by a string of relationships with Hollywood stars like Ava Gardner, Mia Farrow, Judy Garland, Lauren Bacall, Marilyn Monroe and Angie Dickinson, as well as alleged Mafia ties investigated by the FBI." Sinatra was previously the subject of the 1992 CBS miniseries Sinatra, which Tina Sinatra also produced and which received the endorsement from Frank Sinatra himself. Sinatra starred Philip Casnoff as the chairman of the board.

