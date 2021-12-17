ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omicron ‘markedly resistant’ to COVID vaccines, booster shots, Columbia University study says

By Staten Island Advance Staff
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 3 days ago
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A new Columbia University study says the omicron variant of COVID-19 is “markedly resistant” to vaccines, and implies that booster shots may provide only a slight protection against infection. “A striking feature of this variant is the large number of spike mutations...

