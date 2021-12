Fetty Wap’s legal issues continue to mount as the rapper was recently arrested while at Newark Liberty International Airport on an outstanding warrant. According to Rolling Stone, the “Trap Queen” creator was taken into custody after authorities received an alert from his ankle monitor notifying that he was wanted on an outstanding warrant related to a public nuisance charge previously levied against him. “Officers were dispatched to an ankle monitor call for an active warrant out of North Bergen, New Jersey,” a representative for the Port Authority Police Department told Rolling Stone. “An active warrant was identified and the suspect was...

NEWARK, NJ ・ 3 HOURS AGO