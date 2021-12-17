ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Former school superintendent pleads guilty to conspiracy

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) —

A former school superintendent pleaded guilty on Thursday to conspiracy in a virtual school fraud case.

Trey Holladay, the former superintendent of the Athens city school system, pleaded guilty to the conspiracy charge in Montgomery federal court, court records show. Holladay and Tom Sisk, the former superintendent for Limestone County, were among six people indicted early this year in an alleged scheme to illegally boost and pocket school funding.

The defendants were allegedly involved in a complicated scheme to fraudulently enroll students, many from private schools in the Black Belt region, in public virtual schools in north Alabama. Prosecutors said that Holladay, and his co-defendants, would then take portions of the additional state money given to the school systems for their own personal use. According to the indictment, the school systems routed money to companies owned by co-defendants.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Montgomery said in a news release that the defendants offered laptop computers, access to online curriculum, standardized testing and payments to obtain private school student information. The students had little to no connection to the public-school districts and continued to attend private schools each day where their parents paid tuition, prosecutors said.

Federal prosecutors said Holladay faces up to five years in prison. Sisk and others previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud the government. One defendant is set for trial in February.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Limestone County, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Athens, AL
County
Limestone County, AL
Montgomery, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
Athens, AL
Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Sheriff, House member clash over ending Alabama gun permits

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A southwest Alabama sheriff and a state House member are again jousting over whether the state should abolish permits to carry concealed handguns. AL.com reports that Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran spoke before the Mobile County Commission last week endorsing a resolution to keep permits. But state Rep. Shane Stringer, a Citronelle Republican who plans to sponsor a bill in next year’s legislative session abolishing the state’s permit requirement, urged commissioners to reject the resolution. A vote on the resolution could come Dec. 28.
ALABAMA STATE
The Associated Press

Duck poaching investigations leads to charges against 5

JAMESTOWN, R.I. (AP) — Five people are facing criminal and civil charges in connection with alleged illegal waterfowl hunting in Rhode Island, according to state environmental officials. The Department of Environmental Management’s Division of Law Enforcement also seized five guns and several ducks and geese that were then donated...
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Schools#School Systems#Laptop Computers#School Districts#Virtual School#Ap
The Associated Press

Police: Stolen Ohio bridge found, man facing theft charge

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A 58-foot-long (18-meter) pedestrian bridge stolen from an Ohio city last month has been found and a man is facing charges, police said. Akron police said investigators acting on tips and other information Friday afternoon found the missing span partially disassembled on property in Sharon Township in neighboring Medina County. A man has been arrested and charged with felony theft, police said.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Associated Press

2nd lawsuit filed challenging NH anti-discrimination law

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A second lawsuit representing teachers and two administrators has been filed against New Hampshire officials over the state’s new anti-discrimination law, saying that educators are confused about what they can legally teach and train, and risk losing their jobs if they unwittingly violate the laws.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

688K+
Followers
364K+
Post
313M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy