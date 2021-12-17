ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Last teen in college student’s fatal stabbing pleads guilty

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — A teen who authorities accused of wielding the knife and fatally stabbing a New York City college student in December 2019 pleaded guilty Thursday to murder and robbery, the third and final suspect in the killing of Tessa Majors.

Rashaun Weaver, now 16, faces 14 years to life in prison when he is sentenced next month. In state Supreme Court in Manhattan, he admitted stabbing Majors, an 18-year-old first-year student at Barnard College, in Manhattan’s Morningside Park.

An email seeking comment was sent to his attorney, Jeffrey Lichtman. In court, Lichtman described his client as “deeply remorseful.”

Weaver and another teen were charged as adults in the killing; a 13-year-old was tried as a juvenile.

Authorities said Majors was stabbed during an attempted robbery while going through the park near campus in the early evening. She collapsed on the street after staggering up a flight of stairs.

In September, Luchiano Lewis, the other teen charged as an adult, pleaded guilty to murder and robbery, but pinned the actual stabbing on Weaver. He was sentenced in October to nine years to life in prison.

The 13-year-old was sentenced in 2020 to 18 months in a juvenile detention center.

Majors was from Charlottesville, Virginia, and was planning to study journalism. Her death drew national attention and condemnation from city leaders.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Missing Utah college student found in basement, man arrested

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah man is under arrest after authorities say a missing 19-year-old college student was found in his basement five days after she was last seen. She was covered in coal and without her clothing when police located her during a search, according to arrest documents filed Sunday. She encountered the 39-year-old man in an online chat group and met up with him after a few weeks of exchanging messages. But after she arrived at his home, he held her against her will and sexually assaulted her, police documents said.
UTAH STATE
The Associated Press

Ohio man gets 21 years to life in slaying of 2 teenagers

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man convicted of murdering two teenagers inside his detached garage more than two years ago has been sentenced to 21 years to life in prison. Victor Santana, 65, of Dayton was sentenced Monday in Montgomery County Court on convictions of murder and felonious assault in the deaths of Devin Henderson and Javier Harrison. Prosecutors had sought the maximum term of 36 years to life.
OHIO STATE
The Associated Press

Man who joined Capitol melee gets nearly 4 years in prison

A man who joined a mob in one of the most violent attacks on police during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol was sentenced on Monday to nearly four years in prison. Devlyn Thompson, 28, wrote an apology letter to the officer whom he assaulted during a melee in a tunnel where police battled with dozens of rioters for more than two hours. He also expressed remorse for his actions in a letter to U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth, who sentenced him to three years and 10 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
State
Virginia State
City
Manhattan, NY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

688K+
Followers
364K+
Post
313M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy