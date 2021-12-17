ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today in History for December 17th

Bradford Era
 3 days ago

Wright brothers conduct the first successful manned, powered flight of the airplane. U.S....

www.bradfordera.com

Bradford Era

Feelgood Entertainment Stories of 2021

From BTS breaking records to Broadway's return, here are some of the feelgood entertainment stories of 2021. (Dec. 18) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/3509348e67ad4b9abc8e5770de4160af.
Bradford Era

Telescope to peer back to the dawn of the universe

The $10 billion successor to the Hubble Space Telescope is about to take flight. NASA is entrusting the launch of the world’s biggest and most powerful space observatory to its European partners. (Dec. 20) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story...
AFP

Napoleon's sword, pistols sold at US auction for $2.9 mn

The dress sword carried by Napoleon Bonaparte when he staged a coup in 1799 and five of his firearms sold at auction for nearly $2.9 million, US auctioneers announced Tuesday. The lot, which was put up for sale by the Illinois-based Rock Island Auction Company, was sold on December 3 via phone to a buyer who has remained anonymous, company president Kevin Hogan told AFP. The sword and five ornamented pistols had initially been valued at $1.5 million to $3.5 million. With the $2.87 million sale, "the buyer of the Napoleon Garniture is taking home a very rare piece of history," Hogan said. "We are pleased to have provided the opportunity for them to acquire such a historic object."
Robb Report

This 16th-Century Globe, the Oldest Ever Auctioned, Just Sold for $153,861

A 16th-century globe showing the world before Europeans ever set foot on Australia sold for $153,861 at Hansons Auctioneers on Thursday. The artifact—which depicts sea monsters, ships and King Triton (a Greek God of the sea) but omits the South Pacific island continent—measures 3.5 inches in diameter and dates back as far as 1550, making it the oldest globe ever offered at auction. The seller bought the globe for just $198 at the Welsh Antiques Fair. It was expected to fetch between $26,443 and $39,650 at Hansons Christmas Library Auction. Instead it hammered down to private online bidder from New York...
Bradford Era

AP Breakthrough Entertainer: Rauw Alejandro

Every year in his career has been better than the last for Rauw Alejandro. The Puerto Rican singer-rapper says: "There is no limit." (Dec. 16) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/fe54580a3ecf4c608e23033ec4bdf14b.
Bradford Era

The pride of Lionesses

Lionesses - one of the first openly gay K-pop bands - discuss viral single "Show Me Your Pride" and why it's important to face your fears. (Dec. 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/4cbdf75e7570481cacbe73eebea361e2.
heritagedaily.com

More coins from the Półwieś treasure hoard discovered in Poland

Researchers from the Ostróda Museum have announced the discovery of more coins from the Półwieś treasure hoard, first discovered in 2016 near Zalewo in the province of Warmia-Mazury, Poland. The initial hoard was found by a history enthusiast, who stumbled across 86 silver Roman denarii minted in the first and...
Bradford Era

Japanese space tourists safely return to Earth

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa, his producer Yozo Hirano and Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin safely returned to Earth on Monday after 12 days on the International Space Station. They landed in a Russian Soyuz capsule in Kazakhstan. (Dec. 20) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can...
The New Yorker

Daily Cartoon: Friday, December 17th

The Queen’s statement on Harry and Meghan: early drafts. Dating is so hard when you’re an insufferable person with a bland personality. Sign up for the Daily Humor newsletter and get The New Yorker cartoons and Shouts—plus more funny stuff—every day in your in-box!
Bradford Era

Christmas starts in Israel with new restrictions

Jerusalem's Old City was festooned with lights ahead of the holiday season, but foreign tourists were nowhere to be seen as the country closed its borders due to the omicron variant. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/873523cf8a1d40f38612b52c6c3ee31f.
The Independent

Leftist millennial vows to remake Chile after historic win

Former leftist student leader Gabriel Boric will be under quick pressure from his youthful supporters to fulfill his promises to remake Chile after the millennial politician scored a historic victory in the country's presidential runoff election.Boric spent months traversing up and down Chile vowing to bring a youth-led form of inclusive government to attack nagging poverty and inequality that he said are the unacceptable underbelly of a free market model imposed decades ago by the dictatorship of Gen. Augusto Pinochet The bold promise paid off. With 56% of the votes, Boric on Sunday handily defeated his opponent, far right...
US News and World Report

Change, Freedom, Order: Chilean Dreams Differ Ahead of Historic Vote

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chilean voters are split on what they want from the future ahead of a landmark presidential election on Sunday between polarized candidates - one offering social change and the other pledging to get tough on law and order. The election will see ultra-conservative Jose Antonio Kast https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/chiles-kast-channels-pinochets-ghost-against-communist-left-2021-12-15...
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Renee Felice Smith is Getting ‘Subtle Signs from the Universe’

We bring you a daily musing from NCIS: Los Angeles alum Renee Felice Smith. She’s definitely on quirky brand with this one. The actress who played fan-favorite Nell Jones has a way of spotting those “make you go hmmm” moments in the most unusual spots. She played an intelligence analyst on NCIS: Los Angeles. And she pointed out something that the cosmos may be telling her. She found such wisdom in a benign, blinking highway sign.
AFP

Argentines remember 2001 'great crisis' and its victims

Several thousand Argentines on Sunday commemorated the 20th anniversary of the country's "great crisis," when the South American nation plunged into social unrest following economic default. His brief presidency was engulfed by Argentina's worst-ever economic crisis, a severe recession that set off bank runs and deadly street riots that culminated on December 19-20, 2001.
Bradford Era

Today in History for December 11th

Britain's King Edward steps down; Nazi Germany and Fascist Italy declare war on the United States; UNICEF organization launches; 'Magnum PI' makes television debut. (Dec. 11) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/5e62b029480049f8b3c2daa8933d4bc6.
Bradford Era

Today in History for December 10th

Martin Luther King, Junior accepts Nobel Peace Prize; Women get the right to vote in Wyoming Territory; America's first domestic passenger jet flight takes off; Soul singer Otis Redding, General Augusto Pinochet die. (Dec. 10) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story...
Daily Gate City

Today in History for December 6th

Jefferson Davis dies in New Orleans; Four people die at a free Rolling Stones concert at the Altamont Speedway in Livermore, California; America's first attempt to put a satellite into orbit fails; Jazz pianist Dave Brubeck is born. (Dec. 6) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/
