Man charged in deaths of South Dakota couple, unborn child

MILBANK, S.D. (AP) — A northeastern South Dakota man was charged Thursday with three counts of first-degree murder in connections with the deaths of a married couple and their unborn child, authorities said.

Brent Hanson, 57, is accused of killing Clyde and Jessica Hanson, whose bodies were found in their Milbank home Wednesday morning. Jessica Hanson was pregnant, police said.

Brent and Clyde Hanson are brothers and have joint ownership of the residential property where they both live in separate spaces, the Aberdeen American News reported.

Brent Hanson had a previous scuffle with the couple in July where he was arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault and domestic violence. Brent Hanson allegedly pushed around the couple after an argument over the care for Jessica Hanson’s dog.

Milbank police have released few details about the killings. They said they were dispatched to the residence for a welfare check Wednesday and were simultaneously notified that two people in the home might be dead.

Brent Hanson is jailed on a $5 million cash bond. It wasn’t clear if he had an attorney.

Tim Bormann, chief of staff for the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office, said there is no danger to the community,