Urban League of Greater Madison, Center for Black Excellence and Culture receive $1M in grants

MADISON, Wis. — The Urban League of Greater Madison and the Center for Black Excellence and Culture are each getting $1 million in grants.

The money comes from CUNA Mutual, which is investing more than $4 million in local nonprofits focused on equity.

ULGM said it plans to use the money to build the Black Business Hub. Located in south Madison, it will be a brick-and-mortar place for minority business owners to develop and stabilize their businesses.

“The people in south Madison, they deserve this type of investment, they deserve to have a place that’s theirs where they can come and have the resources to explore,” Ruben Anthony, the Urban League’s CEO, said.

The group is also partnering with gener8tor, which will provide training and help put businesses in front of investors.

