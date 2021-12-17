Jazz welcome Spurs, seek to extend win streak to nine

Utah Jazz 8 game win streak comes to an end as the San Antonio Spurs stun the Jazz with big third and clutch 4th quarter. The Utah Jazz defense was unable to get stops late in the game and some of the signs are the same as the Jazz issues of last year’s playoffs. David Locke and Ron Boone bring POSTCAST after each Utah Jazz game — David Locke enters his ninth year as the radio play-by-play voice of the Utah Jazz, having spent the majority of his career in radio in Salt Lake City and Seattle. In the summer of 2016, Locke created the Locked on Podcast Network which has podcast daily bite sized podcasts for every NBA and NFL team. A native of Palo Alto, Calif., Locke graduated from Occidental College in Los Angeles with a degree in Political Science and Sociology. Locke and his wife have a son and a daughter.

