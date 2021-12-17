ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Local school districts respond to TikTok challenge encouraging students to bring weapons to school Friday

By Shelby Filangi
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rXLyv_0dPA0G2G00

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday, two local school districts responded to a viral challenge stemming from the video-sharing app TikTok encouraging students to bring weapons to school on Friday, Dec. 18.

Thursday evening, Woodland Park School District announced all district operations are canceled Friday out of an abundance of caution for staff and students.

According to Dr. Mathew Neal, superintendent of the Woodland Park School District, the district was made aware of social media being used to "endanger" schools.

A district spokesperson said no threats were directly aimed at WPSD.

Academy School District 20 also released a statement addressing the viral challenge.

According to the statement, district officials first heard of the TikTok challenge Wednesday. The Academy District 20 Security Team is now keeping in close contact with law enforcement and other local school district security teams.

The challenge, however, is not limited to the Pikes Peak region.

ABC News says there will be increased police presence because of the threats in several states, including Arizona, Connecticut, Montana, and Illinois.

According to our ABC affiliate in Dallas , a high school chose to cancel classes Friday due to an allegation of a threat towards the campus. WFAA reports the threat was received Wednesday afternoon and was in line with the social media trend threatening violence against schools across the U.S. on Dec. 17.

The video-sharing app released a statement on Twitter addressing the challenge:

Police told our ABC affiliate in Washington D.C. the TikTok challenge began by encouraging students to skip school Friday. At some point, the challenge turned into bomb and school shooting threats. WJLA says the reports originated in Arizona and local law enforcement agencies determined the threats were not credible.

However, D20 says they "will remain vigilant" and will continue to investigate any rumors or threats that may arise.

D20 officials also asked parents and guardians for help in talking to students about the possible TikTok Challenge. In the statement, D20 says to ask students not to repost any threatening posts and messages. Instead, students are encouraged to report anything to a trusted adult or through Safe2Tell.

To make an anonymous report through Safe2Tell, click here .

In a message to WPSD parents, Neal said the threats were being taken seriously, and after consulting with local law enforcement, the decision to cancel school was made.

Neal echoed D20s sentiment by saying:

Tonight is the opportunity for parents and students to engage in conversation about the use of social media and the potential of these platforms to manipulate and cause disruption in our schools. It is in times like these that the need for help and your partnership as a parent is greatly appreciated. Please take the time to talk to your students to discuss the seriousness of this situation, and thank you for your enduring support of our great staff within this great school district.

Dr. Mathew Neal
Superintendent of Schools of the Woodland Park School District

The post Local school districts respond to TikTok challenge encouraging students to bring weapons to school Friday appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado behavioral health system overhaul ahead of the holiday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- While the holiday season can bring joy for a lot of people, many find themselves struggling during the winter months. "We are expected to be happy and have a wonderful life because it is Christmas time," explains Sgt. Franklyn Ortega. "But the reality is, sometimes that is not true." Sgt. Ortega The post Colorado behavioral health system overhaul ahead of the holiday appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Team Rubicon Supports the Elderly, Disabled, and Uninsured in Colorado Springs following severe wind storm

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Team Rubicon, a veteran-led disaster response organization, partnered up with other El Paso County agencies to assist the elderly, disabled, and uninsured community members with clean-up and recovery operations after last week's windstorm. It's hard work at its finest, but a challenge team rubicon took on. A long-time volunteer for The post Team Rubicon Supports the Elderly, Disabled, and Uninsured in Colorado Springs following severe wind storm appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Holiday hours for community testing, vaccination, and antibody treatment centers in Southern Colorado

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KRDO) -- Testing, vaccination, and antibody treatment centers released their hours during the upcoming holiday weekend. In El Paso County, the health department will close at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, and will reopen on Monday, Dec. 27. The schedule for community-based COVID-19 testing sites are: Fountain testing center will be open Friday, The post Holiday hours for community testing, vaccination, and antibody treatment centers in Southern Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo Board of Health divided on revised mask order for Pueblo Schools

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- In a 3-2 vote, the Pueblo Board of Health chose to table a revised mask order for their next meeting on January 26th. The revised mask order would have allowed individual school districts to opt out of the current public health order requiring masks to be worn in all Pueblo County The post Pueblo Board of Health divided on revised mask order for Pueblo Schools appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Connecticut State
State
Illinois State
Local
Colorado Entertainment
Local
Colorado Education
State
Arizona State
State
Montana State
Colorado Springs, CO
Education
Colorado Springs, CO
Entertainment
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs small businesses weigh in on handling Omicron variant

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The first Omicron variant COVID-19 case was confirmed in El Paso County Tuesday. Health officials describe it as the most transmissible variant yet. Now, businesses are left wondering what this means for them and if they could face another round of closures. Local business owner Kristyn Cline just opened her The post Colorado Springs small businesses weigh in on handling Omicron variant appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

The School Buzz: Colorado Springs first-graders surprise assisted living residents for Christmas

Mountain Vista Community School has a special group of first-graders who are learning that Christmas isn’t just about getting presents, but it’s about giving as well. First-graders from the Colorado Springs school, with the help of teachers Stephanie Peterson and Anita Arnold, spread kindness and gifts, over 70 of them, to residents at Winslow Courts The post The School Buzz: Colorado Springs first-graders surprise assisted living residents for Christmas appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

The PLACE new drop-in center now open for homeless youth

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- 'ThePLACE' a non-profit organization that helps homeless youth in the community, has now permanently opened the doors to the daytime drop-in center for unsheltered youth in Colorado Springs. Across El Paso County, in just the last month the non-profit tells me they saw about 189 teens living in the streets. The post The PLACE new drop-in center now open for homeless youth appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO viewers have raised more than $1.3 million for Absolutely Colorado community initiatives

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's been just about three years since we launched Absolutely Colorado, a series of stories and initiatives to focus on the good in southern Colorado, and we're thankful to our viewers for your generosity. Over the past few years, KRDO viewers have contributed more than $1.3 million to southern Colorado The post KRDO viewers have raised more than $1.3 million for Absolutely Colorado community initiatives appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#High School#Wpsd#Abc News#Wfaa#Twitter
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo taxpayers paying thousands to repair Christopher Columbus Statue

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The bust of Christopher Columbus on Abriendo Avenue in Pueblo was hit by vandals again over the weekend. Two security cameras caught individuals throwing red paint onto the monument. While police search for the suspects, city officials tell KRDO taxpayers are the ones footing the bill for the cleanup. KRDO asked The post Pueblo taxpayers paying thousands to repair Christopher Columbus Statue appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs restaurant pursues take-out only approach to keep up with COVID trends

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two years into the pandemic and Southern Colorado restaurants are still working to adjust to the new ways of dining in Colorado. Consumer trends show a dramatic increase in takeout sales, compared to pre-pandemic numbers, and it's set to continue to rise post-COVID. Online ordering and third-party delivery apps have The post Colorado Springs restaurant pursues take-out only approach to keep up with COVID trends appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Mental Health Institute at Pueblo can’t meet patient demand with staffing shortage

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The state's mental health hospital closed three units, keeping roughly 350 people waiting for treatment, as hospital officials struggle with staffing shortages amid rising patient demand. The pandemic increased the workload at the Colorado Mental Health Institute at Pueblo (CMHIP) dramatically, according to Robert Werthwein, Director for the Office of Behavioral The post Colorado Mental Health Institute at Pueblo can’t meet patient demand with staffing shortage appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Antibody treatment believed to be effective against Omicron variant coming to Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One thousand antibody treatments that are believed to be effective against the COVID-19 Omicron variant will be headed to Colorado this week, according to our news partners at 9News in Denver. The Delta variant is still the most common COVID-19 strain in Colorado, but health officials anticipate in the coming The post Antibody treatment believed to be effective against Omicron variant coming to Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
KRDO News Channel 13

The School Buzz: Santa, volunteers distribute toys at Widefield D-3 schools

With the help of his elves and several volunteers around the district, Santa made stops at every Widefield school on Thursday to deliver toys to students. St. Nick and his team, which included the Security Fire Department, rode the school bus, delivering toys that have been donated by D-3’s annual toy drive. They also stopped The post The School Buzz: Santa, volunteers distribute toys at Widefield D-3 schools appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Shots fired during a fight in Southeast Colorado Springs Sunday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Early Sunday morning a physical fight broke out in a Colorado Springs bar, eventually moved outside, and ended with shots fired, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said they responded just before 1:30 a.m. to a disturbance at a bar in the 2300 block of South Academy Blvd. The post Shots fired during a fight in Southeast Colorado Springs Sunday appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Several schools across Southern Colorado closed Thursday due to power outages

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Following a massive wind storm that left thousands in Southern Colorado without power, several school districts are forced to cancel classes Thursday due to outages Manitou Springs School District 14 was forced to cancel school for the second day in a row, but this time the cancelation was because of The post Several schools across Southern Colorado closed Thursday due to power outages appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Utility trade worker says ‘please be patient’ as power is slowly restored across Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Mike Kessler doesn't work for Colorado Springs Utilities, but he does work in the trade. He said he's amazed at the work the utility company has been able to do in the hours and days since the massive windstorm Wednesday. Mike lives near the Patty Jewett neighborhood and lost power The post Utility trade worker says ‘please be patient’ as power is slowly restored across Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

As Denver doubles rates, City of Colorado Springs says increased parking prices are effective

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- It's been two years since the city raised parking prices in Downtown Colorado Springs by $.25 per hour. Areas that are closer to the City Center charge as much as $1.25 per hour. Now, the City of Denver is following suit, doubling its' prices to $2 per hour next year. When The post As Denver doubles rates, City of Colorado Springs says increased parking prices are effective appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, El Paso County seek to address confusion about tree damage responsibility

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- City and county officials said Thursday that resources to recover from Wednesday's windstorm are being unnecessarily strained by misinformation about who's responsible for fallen trees and related damage. KRDO Officials emphasized that homeowners and other private property owners are responsible for cleaning up and removing their own tree and yard The post Colorado Springs, El Paso County seek to address confusion about tree damage responsibility appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

High Wind Restriction in place for high-profile vehicles, including semis and some school busses

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Due to extremely high winds across the Pikes Peak Region, the Colorado Department of Transportation announced a travel restriction of high-profile vehicles in El Paso County. The High Wind Restriction began at 1:20 p.m. Wednesday and is in place for all high-profile vehicles on the following state roadways in The post High Wind Restriction in place for high-profile vehicles, including semis and some school busses appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy