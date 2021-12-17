Local school districts respond to TikTok challenge encouraging students to bring weapons to school Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday, two local school districts responded to a viral challenge stemming from the video-sharing app TikTok encouraging students to bring weapons to school on Friday, Dec. 18.

Thursday evening, Woodland Park School District announced all district operations are canceled Friday out of an abundance of caution for staff and students.

According to Dr. Mathew Neal, superintendent of the Woodland Park School District, the district was made aware of social media being used to "endanger" schools.

A district spokesperson said no threats were directly aimed at WPSD.

Academy School District 20 also released a statement addressing the viral challenge.

According to the statement, district officials first heard of the TikTok challenge Wednesday. The Academy District 20 Security Team is now keeping in close contact with law enforcement and other local school district security teams.

The challenge, however, is not limited to the Pikes Peak region.

ABC News says there will be increased police presence because of the threats in several states, including Arizona, Connecticut, Montana, and Illinois.

According to our ABC affiliate in Dallas , a high school chose to cancel classes Friday due to an allegation of a threat towards the campus. WFAA reports the threat was received Wednesday afternoon and was in line with the social media trend threatening violence against schools across the U.S. on Dec. 17.

The video-sharing app released a statement on Twitter addressing the challenge:

Police told our ABC affiliate in Washington D.C. the TikTok challenge began by encouraging students to skip school Friday. At some point, the challenge turned into bomb and school shooting threats. WJLA says the reports originated in Arizona and local law enforcement agencies determined the threats were not credible.

However, D20 says they "will remain vigilant" and will continue to investigate any rumors or threats that may arise.

D20 officials also asked parents and guardians for help in talking to students about the possible TikTok Challenge. In the statement, D20 says to ask students not to repost any threatening posts and messages. Instead, students are encouraged to report anything to a trusted adult or through Safe2Tell.

To make an anonymous report through Safe2Tell, click here .

In a message to WPSD parents, Neal said the threats were being taken seriously, and after consulting with local law enforcement, the decision to cancel school was made.

Neal echoed D20s sentiment by saying:

Tonight is the opportunity for parents and students to engage in conversation about the use of social media and the potential of these platforms to manipulate and cause disruption in our schools. It is in times like these that the need for help and your partnership as a parent is greatly appreciated. Please take the time to talk to your students to discuss the seriousness of this situation, and thank you for your enduring support of our great staff within this great school district. Dr. Mathew Neal

Superintendent of Schools of the Woodland Park School District

The post Local school districts respond to TikTok challenge encouraging students to bring weapons to school Friday appeared first on KRDO .