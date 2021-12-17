ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Judge rejects Purdue Pharma’s sweeping opioid settlement

By GEOFF MULVIHILL Associated Press
Imperial Valley Press Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal judge rejected OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma’s bankruptcy settlement of thousands of lawsuits over the opioid...

www.ivpressonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

US appeals court reinstates vaccine mandate for large companies

A US federal appeals court Friday reinstated a Biden administration mandate that large companies require Covid-19 vaccines for their employees, after the move was halted in court in November. President Joe Biden had set a January 4 deadline for companies with more than 100 employees to ensure full vaccination of their workers against Covid-19 -- a rule the administration said would affect more than two-thirds of the country's workforce. The Friday ruling by the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals removes an earlier stay, allowing the vaccine order to move ahead, although the matter is likely to head to the Supreme Court. Judge Jane Stranch did not rule on the ultimate merit of the order, but ruled that it had the potential to be found valid to protect American workers from the coronavirus.
U.S. POLITICS
Imperial Valley Press Online

Insurer agrees to $800M settlement in Boy Scouts bankruptcy

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Attorneys in the Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy case have reached a tentative settlement under which one of the organization’s largest insurers would contribute $800 million into a fund for victims of child sexual abuse. The agreement announced Monday calls for Century Indemnity Co....
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
floridapolitics.com

‘The normal shot’: No COVID-19 booster vaccine for Ron DeSantis

The Governor had the single shot J&J COVID-19 vaccine in the spring. During an appearance on the Fox News Channel Sunday morning, Gov. Ron DeSantis suggested he had not received a COVID-19 booster shot. DeSantis, for his part, continues to warn that the definition of fully vaccinated will shift to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Four people charged in $35m Covid relief fraud scheme

Four people have been charged by a grand jury in Houston, Texas in relation to a $35million Covid-19 relief fraud scheme, bringing the total to 15 suspects in the case.According to the US Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of Texas, the defendants fraudulently obtained and laundered millions of dollars in forgivable loans from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). The loans are guaranteed by the Small Business Administration as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act that was signed into law by former president Donald Trump in May 2020. The Justice Department announced on Wednesday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioid Epidemic#Oxycontin#Sackler Family#Purdue Pharma
Daily Mail

Biden is slammed for waiting till TUESDAY to announce new COVID restrictions as Omicron grips nation and after VP Harris admitted administration did NOT see variant coming: Cases double across US in 24 HOURS

President Joe Biden will wait until Tuesday to announce new COVID measures to fight the rapidly spreading Omicron variant as he spends the weekend in his native Delaware while cases double in the past 24 hours and after Vice President Kamala Harris said the administration did not see the variant coming.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
chronicle99.com

Stimulus Updates: Federal Government To Conclude The Stimulus Programs By March 2022.

The COVID-19 pandemic affected the economic situations of millions of individuals across the US. The Federal Reserve introduced stimulus programs to provide financial support to the sufferers. The stimulus checks had a significant impact on the lives of citizens and the capital flow of several small and large businesses. The stimulus program will conclude three months into 2022. The families have not recovered from the wrath of the pandemic; several states have extended the relief programs for the residents. Marca reports that the Federal government has decided to follow the footsteps of the states and provide an extension in the stimulus programs.
BUSINESS
Imperial Valley Press Online

Adjust the cap on compensation for medical malpractice

Under a 1975 California law known as MICRA — the Medical Injury Compensation Reform Act — the victim of medical malpractice may collect no more than $250,000 for pain and suffering, regardless of how devastating the injuries might be. As the state that leads the nation in protection of consumers, how can this gross injustice be allowed to stand?
LAW
CBS San Francisco

Elizabeth Holmes Fate In Hands Of Jury; Deliberations Begin In Theranos Fraud Case

SAN JOSE (CBS SF/AP) — After nearly four months of testimony and 32 witnesses including Elizabeth Holmes herself, a jury of eight men and four women began deliberating Monday on charges that the former darling of the Silicon Valley intentionally deceived investors and patients on the capabilities of Theranos’ blood testing technology. Once a promising startup worth in the neighborhood of $10 billion, Theranos shuttered its doors in 2018 amid federal investigations, media revelations about the failure of its technology, and dwindling financial resources. Holmes now faces 11 federal charges of defrauding for false claims on the accuracy and success of her...
LAW
Reuters

White House says action on legislative agenda is urgently needed

WASHINGTON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Democratic Senator Joe Manchin remain on friendly terms despite Manchin's decision to oppose Biden's $1.75 trillion Build Back Better plan, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday. Psaki said action on Biden's legislative agenda is urgently needed....
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy