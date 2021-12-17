Church says members held hostage in Haiti are free

All 17 hostages who were kidnapped by a Haitian gang during a mission trip two months ago – including a Michigan mom and her four kids – have been released by their captors and are safe, according to a statement by the U.S.-based Christian missionary group behind the trip.
PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti – The US-based Christian Aid Ministries said Monday the criminal gang holding a group of United States and Canadian missionaries since October, released three of the hostages on Sunday. “We are thankful to God that three more hostages were released last night,” according to the...
Three more hostages who were abducted by a Hatian gang in October were released over the weekend. "We are thankful to God that three more hostages were released last night," said Christian Aid Ministries on Monday, a religious missions organization based in Holmes County. CAM said the people released are...
Three more Christian missionaries who have been held hostage in Haiti for more than seven weeks have been released, Christian Aid Ministries said Monday. The group, released Sunday evening, were among 17 U.S. and Canadian missionaries who were kidnapped in Haiti on Oct. 16. Two other hostages, an American husband and wife, were freed on Nov. 22 due to illness without a ransom being paid, a source told the Miami Herald at the time.
(AP) – All the former hostages from a U.S.-based missionary group kidnapped in Haiti in October have been flown out of the country after a two-month ordeal, the leader of their Ohio-based missions organization said Friday, as he also extended an offer of forgiveness to their captors. David Troyer, general director of Christian Aid Ministries, […]
The remaining 12 of 17 North Americans kidnapped in Haiti two months ago have been freed, police said Thursday, after negotiations with a notorious criminal gang to secure the missionary group's release. Two of the 17 were released in November, and another three were freed earlier this month.
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — The remaining members of a U.S. missionary group who were kidnapped two months ago in Haiti have been freed, Haitian police and the group said Thursday. The spokesman for Haiti’s National Police, Gary Desrosiers, confirmed to The Associated Press that the hostages had been released,...
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A religious group based in Ohio announced Monday that a violent gang in Haiti has released three more hostages, while another 12 remain abducted. The statement from Christian Aid Ministries said the people were released on Sunday in Haiti and are “safe and seem to be...
Less than two weeks before Christmas, a dozen hostages associated with Christian Aid Ministries who have been in captivity in Haiti since Oct. 16 have been released.
"We glorify God for answered prayer — the remaining 12 hostages are free," a Thursday morning statement from CAM reads. "Join us in praising God that all 17 of our loved...
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti.Photo by Heather Suggitt on Unsplash. The remaining members of the missionary group kidnapped two months ago in Haiti have been freed. This information has been confirmed by the group and Gary Desrosiers, spokesman for Haiti's National Police. Desrosiers confirmed this information to The Associated Press, and to NBC News that the hostages had been found safe.
Madras missionary among the released, his family awaits further word of his safety. A Haiti gang has released the twelve remaining missionaries they kidnapped in October and held captive for two months. A young Madras man is among them. His family awaits further details. "He was released this morning. That's...
The remaining 12 missionaries held hostage by a Haiti gang since October have been released exactly two months after they were kidnapped, Christian Aid Ministries, the US-based religious group the abductees worked with, reported on Thursday. They were among 17 people – 16 American citizens and one Canadian –who were...
A group of missionaries kidnapped by a gang in Haiti managed to sneak past guards during an escape. On December 15, the 12 hostages used light from the moon to walk across rugged terrain. They were part of a group of 17 hostages who were kidnapped on October 16. A...
Captive missionaries in Haiti found freedom last week by making a daring escape, eluding their kidnappers and walking for miles over difficult terrain with an infant and other children in tow, according to the agency they work for. (Dec. 20) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/
MILLERSBURG, Ohio — After nearly two months being held hostage in Haiti, members from the Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries found their freedom by escaping their captors in the darkness of night. “After discussing their plans, the group felt they should escape on the night of Wednesday, Dec. 15," spokesman...
Kidnapped missionaries in Haiti found freedom last week by making a daring overnight escape, eluding their kidnappers and walking for miles over difficult, moonlit terrain with an infant and other children in tow, according to the agency they work for. Ransom money was raised to pay for the release of...
HART, MI – Hart Dunkard Brethren Church Minister Ron Marks says a “great load has been lifted” in his community following news that the missionary group kidnapped in Haiti, including a West Michigan family, have been freed and will be returning home safely. Two months ago, a...
BERLIN, Ohio (WJW) – Christian Aid Ministries (CAM) held a press conference Monday to update the latest on the group’s members who were held hostage in Haiti. Seventeen members of the group were kidnapped in October. Twelve people made it to safety late last week and returned to the U.S. Five others had previously been […]
Grieving family members on Monday blocked a major road in Guatemala with the coffins of victims of a weekend massacre by a rival group to draw attention to violence plaguing their indigenous community.
Thirteen people, including four children were killed in the attack near the Mexican border, part of a long-running land feud between members of the Mayan K'iche community from the neighboring municipalities of Nahuala and Santa Catarina Ixtahaucan.
President Alejandro Giammattei called an emergency cabinet meeting on Monday and asked ministers to approve a state of siege in the two municipalities.
Women in traditional indigenous clothing wept as the coffins of seven victims were lined up along the Interamericana highway, which links the area to the capital Guatemala City. Each coffin bore a photo of the victim inside.
Comments / 0