Church says members held hostage in Haiti are free

Three more Christian missionaries who have been held hostage in Haiti for more than seven weeks have been released, Christian Aid Ministries said Monday. The group, released Sunday evening, were among 17 U.S. and Canadian missionaries who were kidnapped in Haiti on Oct. 16. Two other hostages, an American husband and wife, were freed on Nov. 22 due to illness without a ransom being paid, a source told the Miami Herald at the time.

MIAMI, FL ・ 14 DAYS AGO