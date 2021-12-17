ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Church says members held hostage in Haiti are free

The remaining members of a U.S.-based missionary group who were kidnapped two...

3 more hostages in Haiti released, 12 still held in captivity by gang

Three more hostages who were abducted by a Hatian gang in October were released over the weekend. "We are thankful to God that three more hostages were released last night," said Christian Aid Ministries on Monday, a religious missions organization based in Holmes County. CAM said the people released are...
Three more missionaries have been released, after being held hostage in Haiti for more than a month

Three more Christian missionaries who have been held hostage in Haiti for more than seven weeks have been released, Christian Aid Ministries said Monday. The group, released Sunday evening, were among 17 U.S. and Canadian missionaries who were kidnapped in Haiti on Oct. 16. Two other hostages, an American husband and wife, were freed on Nov. 22 due to illness without a ransom being paid, a source told the Miami Herald at the time.
Last 12 North American hostages freed in Haiti

The remaining 12 of 17 North Americans kidnapped in Haiti two months ago have been freed, police said Thursday, after negotiations with a notorious criminal gang to secure the missionary group's release. Two of the 17 were released in November, and another three were freed earlier this month.
Ohio religious group says gang in Haiti releases three more hostages

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A religious group based in Ohio announced Monday that a violent gang in Haiti has released three more hostages, while another 12 remain abducted. The statement from Christian Aid Ministries said the people were released on Sunday in Haiti and are “safe and seem to be...
Remaining U.S. missionary group members held in Haiti have been freed

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti.Photo by Heather Suggitt on Unsplash. The remaining members of the missionary group kidnapped two months ago in Haiti have been freed. This information has been confirmed by the group and Gary Desrosiers, spokesman for Haiti's National Police. Desrosiers confirmed this information to The Associated Press, and to NBC News that the hostages had been found safe.
Remaining Haiti hostages released

Madras missionary among the released, his family awaits further word of his safety. A Haiti gang has released the twelve remaining missionaries they kidnapped in October and held captive for two months. A young Madras man is among them. His family awaits further details. "He was released this morning. That's...
Haiti Gang Releases Last Group of Missionaries Held Hostage

The remaining 12 missionaries held hostage by a Haiti gang since October have been released exactly two months after they were kidnapped, Christian Aid Ministries, the US-based religious group the abductees worked with, reported on Thursday. They were among 17 people – 16 American citizens and one Canadian –who were...
Kidnapped missionaries make daring escape in Haiti

Captive missionaries in Haiti found freedom last week by making a daring escape, eluding their kidnappers and walking for miles over difficult terrain with an infant and other children in tow, according to the agency they work for. (Dec. 20) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/
