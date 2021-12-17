At least 5 dead as Midwest rocked by hurricane-force winds

This is an update to a story originally published on Dec. 16, 2021. Since then, more tornadoes have been confirmed.
HARTLAND, Minn. (WCCO) — Minnesota saw its first-ever confirmed tornadoes in December amid blustery thunderstorms Wednesday evening that left thousands without power.
The National Weather Service Twin Cities confirmed three tornadoes and its LaCrosse office confirmed six for a total of nine recorded in Minnesota. The NWS calls it the “Historic Storm of December 15-16, 2021.”
The most powerful tornado of the night struck in the Hartland area. It was an EF-2, with winds up to 115 mph.
A Sumner tornado in northwest Fillmore...
Our neighbors to the east are still picking up the pieces after dozens of tornadoes killed at least 90 people. An early count from the National Weather Service shows more than 60 tornadoes resulted from the storms that swept from Missouri to Georgia, and hitting Kentucky the hardest. The agency...
A line of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes that swept across the north-central U.S. last week was the result of a serial derecho — the first on record in December, officials with the National Weather Service said Monday.At least 45 tornadoes have been preliminarily confirmed in the Dec. 15 storms that crossed the Great Plains and Midwest amid unseasonably warm temperatures, said Bill Bunting, chief of forecast operations at the weather service's Storm Prediction Center. Nebraska Iowa and Minnesota took the brunt of the damage.Bunting said at least 12 of the tornadoes were rated EF-2. Many of the...
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin has recorded 36 tornadoes so far in 2021, the highest single-year total in a decade, the National Weather Service said Monday. Five of this year’s tornadoes happened last week when a rare December severe weather outbreak swept across the region. Three of those were rated EF-2 on a scale from EF-0 to EF-5. Last week’s tornadoes...
