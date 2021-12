Restaurant at Mountain View’s Ameswell Hotel takes inspiration from Silicon Valley innovation. “Right now, Servi is more of a Bus-i, I guess you could say.”. Food and beverages director Jacky Li is talking about the smooth-moving black and white robot gliding through the dining room of Roger Bar and Restaurant in Mountain View. Servi the robot pauses where people load it up with dishes after a meal. Then, the robot rolls away to the kitchen with a quiet, upbeat chirp.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO