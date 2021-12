Avoid the supply chain woes and let Peninsula people and places lend a hand this holiday season. When it comes to gift giving, intentionality counts. Unfortunately, nothing snuffs out creativity quite like a deadline. But before you start panic buying on Amazon, see if The Six Fifty can relight your imaginative spark with our local Peninsula gift guide. Apart from being unique, these feel-good gifts support local businesses, artisans and nonprofits. What’s more, they can be shipped or purchased locally, making it easier to avoid the supply chain saga while other holiday gifts stay stranded on a barge off the West Coast.

