A New Jersey man has been charged with robbing three banks in Monmouth County in the past month, authorities said. Conor Kavanagh, 29, of Colts Neck was arrested Friday by Middletown police after being spotted driving a green pickup truck that matched the vehicle the robber drove when fleeing from all three robberies, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday.

MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 HOUR AGO