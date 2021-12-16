ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chiefs to wear white-on-white uniforms against Chargers

By Charles Goldman
 3 days ago
The Kansas City Chiefs are busting out a fabled alternate uniform color combination, one that they resurrected earlier this season.

The Chiefs teased the return of their white-on-white uniform combination during the offseason, bringing it back for their 41-14 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 10. Before that, they’d last worn this uniform combination during 2018’s “Monday Night Football” showdown against the Los Angeles Rams. The team is also wearing their throwback grey facemasks, something they haven’t done since 2019.

The white-on-white has a bit of a tainted past in Kansas City. The Chiefs wore the uniform combination back in Super Bowl I, a game where they were defeated by the Green Bay Packers. Losing that game prompted a superstitious Hank Stram to ban the white-on-white uniform combination and it stayed that way for over 20 years.

Marty Schottenheimer brought the white-on-white jerseys back in 1989 and they’ve worn them occasionally ever since. During recent years, they’ve saved them for primetime games for the most part with recent appearances on Monday night and Sunday night. This time they’re breaking the uniform combination out for Thursday night.

The two times the team has worn the white-on-white uniforms during the Patrick Mahomes era the team has scored over 40 points (51 in 2018 vs. Rams, 41 in 2021 vs. Raiders). Let’s hope the white-on-white combination paves way for another high-scoring game on “Thursday Night Football.” It’s perhaps the most important game of the season and the team will need to be at their best if they’re to defeat the Los Angeles Chargers on the road tonight.

