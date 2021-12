Adam Harris has scored a lot of points in his New Egypt varsity career. Just how many was a debate for much of the last offseason. It was thought that Harris’ 37-point outburst in the final game of the COVID-19 shortened 2021 campaign left the then junior with 991 career points. With New Egypt not scheduled to play originally until the second week (Wednesday, Dec. 22) of the 2021-22 season, Athletic Director Ken Mason got the Warriors a game Saturday against Salem Tech for Harris to try to break through the barrier.

EDUCATION ・ 5 HOURS AGO