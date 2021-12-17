ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Church says members held hostage in Haiti are free

The remaining members of a U.S.-based missionary group who were kidnapped two...

Last 12 North American hostages freed in Haiti

The remaining 12 of 17 North Americans kidnapped in Haiti two months ago have been freed, police said Thursday, after negotiations with a notorious criminal gang to secure the missionary group's release. Two of the 17 were released in November, and another three were freed earlier this month.
3 more hostages released in Haiti, Christian aid group says

Three more members of a group of 17 hostages kidnapped in Haiti in October were released Sunday night, according to a statement from the US-based Christian Aid Ministries. "We are thankful to God that three more hostages were released last night. Those who were released are safe and seem to be in good spirits. As with the previous release, we are not able to provide the names of the people released, the circumstances of the release, or any other details," the statement said.
Ohio hostages released in Haiti

HAITI (AP) The remaining members of a missionary group who were kidnapped two months ago have been freed, Haitian police and the group said Thursday. The spokesman for Haiti’s National Police, Gary Desrosiers, confirmed to The Associated Press that the remaining hostages had been released, but did not immediately provide additional details. “We glorify God […]
Remaining U.S. missionary group members held in Haiti have been freed

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti.Photo by Heather Suggitt on Unsplash. The remaining members of the missionary group kidnapped two months ago in Haiti have been freed. This information has been confirmed by the group and Gary Desrosiers, spokesman for Haiti's National Police. Desrosiers confirmed this information to The Associated Press, and to NBC News that the hostages had been found safe.
Missionaries made daring escape in Haiti, church group says

Captive missionaries in Haiti found freedom last week by making a daring overnight escape, eluding their kidnappers and walking for miles over difficult, moonlit terrain with an infant and other children in tow, according to the agency they work for, officials said Monday. The group of 12 navigated by stars...
Missionary hostages escaped Haiti kidnappers: church organization

Twelve North American gang hostages held for months in Haiti orchestrated their own escape last week, hiking for miles under cover of darkness carrying young children, their church organization said Monday. Christian Aid Ministries (CAM), which had provided little information on the 16 Americans and one Canadian who were kidnapped in mid-October, on Monday detailed the hostages' ordeal and the mid-December escape of the final 12 hostages, a group that included a 10-month-old, a three-year-old and two teenagers, along with eight adults. "They walked for possibly as much as 10 miles... traveling through woods and thickets, working through thorns and briars" under cover of darkness to safety, said Weston Showalter, spokesman for the Ohio-based missionary group, in a streamed press conference. "Two hours were through fierce brambles. We were in gang territory the whole hike," Showalter quoted one of the escapees as saying.
