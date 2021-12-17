ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Instagram

Today in History for December 17th

Salamanca Press
 3 days ago

Wright brothers conduct the first successful manned, powered flight of the airplane. U.S....

www.salamancapress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Salamanca Press

Church says members held hostage in Haiti are free

The remaining members of a U.S.-based missionary group who were kidnapped two months ago have been freed. That's according to the group and to Haitian police. (Dec. 16) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/1bfc2d79ff284f1ba25478111501ad5d.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Salamanca Press

The AP Interview: IAEA chief on Iran

Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/4a8de36ef7664b21ad0a7114c7162005.
MIDDLE EAST
Salamanca Press

ShowBiz Minute: Noth, Baldwin, Miss America

Chris Noth accused of sexual assaults; actor denies claims; New Mexico authorities issue warrant for Alec Baldwin's phone; Miss Alaska, Emma Broyles, crowned Miss America. (Dec. 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/674b3d585c19435f8b44757b06cddba1.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Salamanca Press

AP Breakthrough Entertainer: Anupam Tripathi

After the global success of Netflix's “Squid Game” and his turn as Ali Abdul, actor Anupam Tripathi is looking to a bright future. (Dec. 16) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/ec11a553474647618adab66035f1de92.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiny Tim
Salamanca Press

Feelgood Entertainment Stories of 2021

From BTS breaking records to Broadway's return, here are some of the feelgood entertainment stories of 2021. (Dec. 18) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/3509348e67ad4b9abc8e5770de4160af.
TV & VIDEOS
Salamanca Press

Telescope to peer back to the dawn of the universe

The $10 billion successor to the Hubble Space Telescope is about to take flight. NASA is entrusting the launch of the world’s biggest and most powerful space observatory to its European partners. (Dec. 20) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story...
ASTRONOMY
AFP

Napoleon's sword, pistols sold at US auction for $2.9 mn

The dress sword carried by Napoleon Bonaparte when he staged a coup in 1799 and five of his firearms sold at auction for nearly $2.9 million, US auctioneers announced Tuesday. The lot, which was put up for sale by the Illinois-based Rock Island Auction Company, was sold on December 3 via phone to a buyer who has remained anonymous, company president Kevin Hogan told AFP. The sword and five ornamented pistols had initially been valued at $1.5 million to $3.5 million. With the $2.87 million sale, "the buyer of the Napoleon Garniture is taking home a very rare piece of history," Hogan said. "We are pleased to have provided the opportunity for them to acquire such a historic object."
POLITICS
Robb Report

This 16th-Century Globe, the Oldest Ever Auctioned, Just Sold for $153,861

A 16th-century globe showing the world before Europeans ever set foot on Australia sold for $153,861 at Hansons Auctioneers on Thursday. The artifact—which depicts sea monsters, ships and King Triton (a Greek God of the sea) but omits the South Pacific island continent—measures 3.5 inches in diameter and dates back as far as 1550, making it the oldest globe ever offered at auction. The seller bought the globe for just $198 at the Welsh Antiques Fair. It was expected to fetch between $26,443 and $39,650 at Hansons Christmas Library Auction. Instead it hammered down to private online bidder from New York...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colombia#Television#Breaking News#Ap Archive
The Independent

Broadway shows close, restaurants shutter, parties cancelled: NYC grapples with Omicron as US braces for surge

Formerly the epicentre of Covid-19 at the onset of the pandemic, New York is once again seeing a spike in cases.As the US enters a third year of the public health crisis, a winter surge of the Delta variant, and the emergence of faster-spreading Omicron, the state reported its highest single-day total on Friday with 21,027 new cases.On Saturday, the state set another record with more than 21,900 reported daily cases.New York City’s positivity rate doubled within three days this week, according to city health officials.“It is clear that the Omicron variant is here in New York City in...
RESTAURANTS
Salamanca Press

Surreal estate in British thriller 'The Girl Before'

Who would live in a house like this? Actors Gugu Mbatha-Raw and David Oyelowo from new thriller series "The Girl Before" discuss filming in a minimalist house with a mind of its own. (Dec. 15) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story...
TV SERIES
heritagedaily.com

More coins from the Półwieś treasure hoard discovered in Poland

Researchers from the Ostróda Museum have announced the discovery of more coins from the Półwieś treasure hoard, first discovered in 2016 near Zalewo in the province of Warmia-Mazury, Poland. The initial hoard was found by a history enthusiast, who stumbled across 86 silver Roman denarii minted in the first and...
SCIENCE
Salamanca Press

ShowBiz Minute: Simpson, Cruz, Cuomo

OJ Simpson a "completely free man" as parole ends in Nevada; Penélope Cruz honored by MoMA for her career in cinema; NY ethics board tells former Gov. Cuomo to return book money. (Dec. 15) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Instagram
Salamanca Press

Migrants move mountains to reach Europe's heart

When suicide attackers massacred crowds flocking to Kabul's airport, they also severed the escape route that Afghan exile Ali Rezaie hoped would take him to a new life abroad. He resolved to find another way out, embarking on a perilous journey. (Dec. 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website:...
IMMIGRATION
Salamanca Press

Congolese rumba added to UNESCO list

Congolese rumba has been added to the UNESCO intangible heritage list. Joining the ranks of Cuban rumba and Jamaican reggae, UNESCO's recognition followed a joint application by the two Congos. (Dec. 16) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive:...
WORLD
Salamanca Press

Japanese space tourists safely return to Earth

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa, his producer Yozo Hirano and Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin safely returned to Earth on Monday after 12 days on the International Space Station. They landed in a Russian Soyuz capsule in Kazakhstan. (Dec. 20) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Salamanca Press

Bloody Mary turns 100 at Harry's Bar in Paris

Harry's Bar in Paris is celebrating the 100th birthday of the Bloody Mary, the vodka-tomato juice cocktail believed to have been invented in the iconic bar in 1921. The centenary events this week come as a welcome respite from winter gloom and spreading worries about the omicron virus variant. The bar is carefully checking COVID health passes as visitors from Australia, Egypt and beyond gather at the watering hole whose famed customers included Ernest Hemingway and F. Scott Fitzgerald.
PARIS, NY
Salamanca Press

Penélope Cruz honored by MoMA

It was an A-list extravaganza Tuesday night, as stars came out to support Penélope Cruz as she was honored by the Museum of Modern Art in New York. On the red carpet, the Spanish actor paid tribute to director Pedro Almódovar who she cited as a key influence on her career. (Dec. 15)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Salamanca Press

Christmas starts in Israel with new restrictions

Jerusalem's Old City was festooned with lights ahead of the holiday season, but foreign tourists were nowhere to be seen as the country closed its borders due to the omicron variant. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/873523cf8a1d40f38612b52c6c3ee31f.
FESTIVAL

Comments / 0

Community Policy