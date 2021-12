The kidnapping of migrants is part of a growing pattern along the arid desert border, and some say U.S. policies are contributing to the danger. The takeaways:. -- In late September, 13 migrants, mostly from the Chihuahua City area and headed to Midland-Odessa and North Texas, were kidnapped in Chihuahua near the Texas border. Some believe they were killed during a turf war between drug cartels feuding over smuggling routes.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 HOURS AGO