PITTSBURGH — You now have another location to get that burnt almond torte for Christmas. Prantl’s Bakery opened a new location on Pittsburgh’s North Side.

The North Side spot, located inside the former Priory Fine Pastries on East Ohio Street, is their fifth location.

Hours for the location are 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

