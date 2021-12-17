ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Fast-Spreading Omicron COVID Variant Worries Health Officials

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Bay health officials made an urgent plea...

sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

First Case Of Omicron Variant Reported In Fully Vaccinated Man In Riverside County

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — The first case of the Omicron variant was reported in Riverside County on Friday. The individual is a 41-year-old fully vaccinated male from the western portion of the county whose name is not being released for privacy reasons. “The reporting of this case reminds us of the importance of taking steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in all its forms,” said Dr. Geoffrey Leung, Riverside County public health officer. Leung also urged residents to get their booster shots if they are already fully vaccinated. The Delta and Omicron variants have been sending coronavirus cases soaring as holiday travel starts. The Omicron variant is now in at least 41 states. For information about vaccine locations, visit myturn.ca.gov.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

COVID-19 hospitalizations rise in California amid omicron surge

COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise in California as the omicron variant spreads, combining with a holiday wave of the Delta strain to spark concerns of yet another surge that could strain the state’s healthcare system. There were 3,589 COVID-19 patients in the state’s hospitals as of Friday, an increase of roughly 12% from two weeks before, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Omicron#South Bay#Booster
CBS San Francisco

Marin, Sonoma Counties Report First COVID Omicron Cases; ‘Unwelcome News At This Stage In The Pandemic’

SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) – Health officials in Marin and Sonoma counties reported their first cases of the COVID-19 omicron variant on Friday, as its rapid spread raises concerns in the North Bay and throughout the Bay Area. Marin County public health officer Dr. Matt Willis confirmed Friday that a vaccinated resident who recently returned to the San Francisco Bay Area from a trip to the East Coast was the county’s first case. Willis added that the individual — who was in self isolation with mild symptoms — was fully vaccinated but had not yet received a booster shot. “This confirms what we...
SONOMA, CA
CBS Philly

First Case Of COVID-19 Omicron Variant Has Been Detected In Montgomery County, Officials Say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — The first case of the COVID-19 omicron variant has been detected in Montgomery County, the Montgomery County Office of Public Health said Friday. The person who tested positive with the variant is in their 20s and resides in Whitpain Township. “Individuals who are not fully vaccinated remain at higher risk for contracting COVID-19, and for severe illness or death resulting from a COVID infection, than individuals who are vaccinated,” Dr. Valerie A. Arkoosh, Chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners, said in a release. “The best way to protect you and your family from the Omicron...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KTLA

California braces for omicron COVID wave amid grim forecasts

With officials Sunday painting a grim picture of a winter in which the Omicron variant spreads with devastating speed, California hospitals are trying to do what they can to prepare for the weeks and months ahead. Public health officials are expecting some kind of wave of new infections to sweep through during the winter, and […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Northwestern

Cook County Health to offer three COVID-19 mass vaccination clinics Sunday

With the recent surge of COVID-19 cases and detection of the Omicron variant in Chicago, Cook County Health is hosting three walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics Sunday. These clinics will provide Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots to all eligible individuals. First and second doses will also be available for all individuals aged 12 and older.
COOK COUNTY, IL
beckershospitalreview.com

CDC revises COVID-19 vaccination data for those 65+

The CDC revised its COVID-19 vaccination data for Americans 65 and older after state officials discovered the agency over-counted the number of people who received first doses, Bloomberg reported Dec. 18. The CDC reduced the percentage of people 65 and older who received one dose from 99.9 percent to 95...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy