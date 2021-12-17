Fast-Spreading Omicron COVID Variant Worries Health Officials

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — The first case of the COVID-19 omicron variant has been detected in Montgomery County, the Montgomery County Office of Public Health said Friday. The person who tested positive with the variant is in their 20s and resides in Whitpain Township.
“Individuals who are not fully vaccinated remain at higher risk for contracting COVID-19, and for severe illness or death resulting from a COVID infection, than individuals who are vaccinated,” Dr. Valerie A. Arkoosh, Chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners, said in a release. “The best way to protect you and your family from the Omicron...
