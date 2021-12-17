ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Closing Arguments in Holmes Trial Focus on Her Intent

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJurors in the case of former Theranos...

sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com

SAN JOSE, CA
CBS New York

Closing Arguments Expected Monday In Ghislaine Maxwell Trial

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Closing arguments are expected Monday in the Ghislaine Maxwell sex trafficking trial. The defense rested its case Friday inside a New York City courtroom. Maxwell, a longtime associate of Jeffrey Epstein, did not testify. The case against the 59-year-old relies mainly on the testimony of four women who say they were assaulted by Epstein when they were under the age of 18. They claim Maxwell facilitated and sometimes participated in the abuse. The defense argued prosecutors are just using Maxwell as a scapegoat. If convicted, she could face up to 80 years in prison.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox News

Jussie Smollet trial's closing arguments Wednesday

