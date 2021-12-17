ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Want to celebrate Betty White’s 100th birthday? Check out this limited-time movie event

By Jordan Unger
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05GlYl_0dP9wz1O00

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Betty White is getting ready for her 100th birthday next month and we can all celebrate with a limited-time movie event.

The former Golden Girl invites fans to see Betty White: 100 Years Young—A Birthday Celebration at almost 900 theaters across the country on her birthday, Jan. 17.

Showings will be between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. local time.

The special celebration takes a glimpse into the life of one of Hollywood’s most beloved actresses, including looks behind-the-scenes on set, at home and lending her voice as an advocate for animals.

Expect to see guest appearances from Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Lin Manuel-Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Jay Leno and many more.

Buy your tickets online at www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices.

