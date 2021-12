Pink Floyd will make their 1995 live album Pulse available on Blu-ray for the first time as part of the Pulse Restored & Re-Edited deluxe box set. The Pulse live footage was recorded on Oct. 20, 1994, at Earls Court in London while the band was on its Division Bell tour. The Blu-ray and DVD box sets will feature the original concert — including a live performance of The Dark Side of the Moon in its entirety — as well as music videos, concert-screen films, documentaries, tour-rehearsal footage and a 60-page booklet.

