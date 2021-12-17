ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants won’t limit Daniel Jones when he returns from neck injury

By Ryan Dunleavy
If Daniel Jones is playing, he’s running.

A debate as old as the advent of the dual-threat quarterback — is the risk of big hits worth the reward of big plays? — surrounds the Giants now that Jones’ season might be over because of a neck injury. Jones has missed six starts and counting — as on Thursday he has not been medically cleared to face the Cowboys on Sunday — over his first three seasons due to various injuries suffered as a runner.

“You definitely think of those things,” offensive play-caller Freddie Kitchens said, “but also you try to use the player’s strengths to your advantage. That’s what separates Daniel from a lot of quarterbacks. You take that away from him, I think you make him a lesser player. We’re in the business of making guys better players.”

After replacing the fired Jason Garrett, Kitchens had one game calling plays for Jones, though Jones hurt his neck on the second play that day against the Eagles. Kitchens’ influence as a senior offensive assistant helped bring more run-pass options for Jones into Garrett’s playbook.

Daniel Jones

Two of the many key decisions facing the Giants this offseason are determining whether Jones returns as starting quarterback and Kitchens returns as coordinator. Evaluating both down the stretch gets infinitely more difficult without seeing them work together.

“Daniel has gotten increasingly better every day he’s come out on the field, in some area,” Kitchens said. “With any young player, you want to see the trajectory going upward. I think that’s what you see with Daniel.”

RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) returned to practice Thursday on a limited basis and K Graham Gano (illness) returned as a full participant.

Jones, LT Andrew Thomas (ankle) and DT Leonard Williams (triceps) also were limited. Williams wore a brace to test how much his movement was restricted.

OG Ben Bredeson (ankle), CB Adoree’ Jackson (quad, COVID-19 reserve list) and DT Austin Johnson (foot) did not practice. DB Steven Parker and LB Reggie Ragland both did not practice due to illness.

The segment of fans who would rather see the Giants play Jake Fromm at quarterback over journeyman Mike Glennon (6-23 career record) in Jones’ absence will like the latest assessment from quarterbacks coach Jerry Schuplinski. Fromm has been the Giants’ backup the last two games after being signed off the Bills’ practice squad.

“I think he’s inching closer and closer,” Schuplinski said when asked if Fromm is ready to play. “I’ve been really impressed with him. It helps a little bit that I have some familiarity, I think, with how he’s used to in that [Bills] system and so I could relate a few things to him. But he’s done a great job picking everything up.”

