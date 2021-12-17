ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Islanders’ Barry Trotz disappointed by NHL’s return to COVID protocols

By Ethan Sears
NYPost
NYPost
 3 days ago

The Islanders did a bad job of hiding how they really felt on Thursday morning.

The night before, the NHL had announced a — hopefully temporary — return to last year’s COVID-19 protocols amid a slew of positive tests. Mathew Barzal became the latest Islander to test positive for the virus on Tuesday in Detroit, though they’ve been lucky to avoid any others since.

Their opponent on Thursday, the Bruins, came to New York with six players in COVID protocol: Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron, Jeremy Swayman, Anton Blidh, Trent Frederic and Craig Smith. A Bruins staff member also entered protocol Thursday morning, before the Islanders notched a 3-1 victory.

The NHL has postponed games with a similar number of positives. All of the uncertainty of last winter has rushed back.

“I can probably speak for every human on the planet,” Islanders coach Barry Trotz. “It’s a little disappointing we have to go back.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xwZ3s_0dP9vy6S00
Barry Trotz

According to a statement released by the team, the booster shot has been offered to the team and the organization “will continue to educate and recommend that everyone consider receiving [it].” Trotz told media that the entire team had received the booster, which had to be walked back about two hours after he spoke on Thursday.

And yet, they’ll be masking up and distancing in their facilities, testing daily and waiting for results to confirm they can continue to play.

Asked if it felt like they were moving backwards, Zach Parise paused.

“In some sense,” he said. “You know what? I think the league is doing its best, the best it can to get the games [played], to make sure guys are able to play with the testing that’s happening. At the end of the day, we want to be healthy and play the games.”

Added Trotz: “I don’t think you want to see everybody go back to lock-down situations. No one does. We’ve had a lot of it. It’s a new reality. I look back at generations before us. We’re dealing with COVID. Generations before us have dealt with a lot worse than we have. Everything from world wars to pandemics in the past that didn’t have the technology that we have now. So we’re a little soft, and we get frustrated a little easier. But it’s the reality.”

Kyle Palmieri wasn’t on the bench at the start of the third period, missing the rest of the game with a lower-body injury. According to Trotz, Palmieri is day-to-day. He played 9:12 against the Bruins, recording two shots on goal.

After playing center earlier in the week with Barzal out, Parise returned to the wing on Thursday with Austin Czarnik up from AHL Bridgeport.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WygS9_0dP9vy6S00
Zach Parise fights for the puck during the Islanders’ 3-1 win over the Bruins.

“I’m happy to bounce around wherever,” Parise said pregame. “I don’t really care where I end up in the lineup and fill holes where they needed to be. But back on the wing tonight. It’s definitely different especially in the defensive zone. The coverage is different [at center] than playing on the wing.”

Robin Salo recorded his first NHL assist on Anthony Beauvillier’s second-period goal.

Butch Goring returned to the MSG Networks’ broadcast booth, earning a round of applause from fans when shown on the big screen at UBS Arena.

Comments / 0

Related
markerzone.com

STARS' TANNER KERO STRETCHERED OFF THE ICE AFTER A HIT FROM BLACKHAWKS BRETT CONNOLLY (W/VIDEO)

Another night in the NHL and another guy stretchered off the ice. We seem to be seeing this more than usual in 2020-21. In Saturday's game between the Dallas Stars and Chicago Blackhawks, Brett Connolly just steamrolled Tanner Kero. Kero was out before he hit the ice, and the fall wasn't pleasant either. The announcers referenced Jacob Trouba's recent hit on the Blackhawks Jujhar Kaira. Khaira was carried out of the arena on a stretcher. The main difference between that one and Connolly's hit is Trouba's was clean. Connolly's was most definitely interference as Kero never touched the puck. Hopefully, he will be ok. Connolly was a given a five minute major for interference, and a game misconduct.
NHL
NESN

Ex-Bruin Brett Connolly Suspended Four Games After Scary Hit On Tanner Kero

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly on Sunday was suspended by the NHL for a brutal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero. Connolly, who spent parts of two seasons with the Boston Bruins (2014-2016) will miss four games for the incident, which occurred early in the first period of Saturday’s game. Kero was taken off the ice on a stretcher following the hit, for which Connolly was tabbed with a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Marchand
Person
Zach Parise
Person
Anton Blidh
Person
Trent Frederic
Person
Mathew Barzal
Person
Kyle Palmieri
Person
Anthony Beauvillier
Person
Butch Goring
Person
Patrice Bergeron
Person
Robin Salo
Person
Austin Czarnik
Person
Barry Trotz
CBS Boston

All Boston Bruins Games Postponed Through December 26

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins will not be playing any games until after December 26. The announcement was made Saturday “as a result of additional positive cases and concern with the continued spread of COVID-19.” Training facilities will also be closed until further notice. On Friday, two postponements for the Bruins were announced: the team’s Saturday game in Montreal against the Canadiens and the home game against the Avalanche on Thursday, December 23. Sunday’s game against the Ottawa Senators and Tuesday’s game against Carolina will need to be rescheduled as well. Tickets for that will remain valid for the rescheduled date, which is yet to be determined. As of Friday, the team’s COVID list included Oskar Steen, captain Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, Craig Smith, Jeremy Swayman, Trent Frederic, and Anton Blidh.
NHL
NBC4 Columbus

Blaming omicron variant, NHL resumes daily COVID-19 testing

The NHL reintroduced stricter COVID-19 protocols Saturday that include daily testing and other steps in a bid to limit a growing outbreak among players and team personnel. The enhanced protocols will be put into effect immediately and last through Jan. 1 with an evaluation of their impact no later than Jan. 7. The move follows discussions […]
NHL
coloradohockeynow.com

NHL Mandates Stricter Covid Protocols

It’s back to the future time again for the NHL, its players, staff, officials – everyone associated with the game. The league, along with the NHLPA, announced Covid protocols that are essentially the same as last season. I can tell you that everybody is extremely frustrated by this...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Islanders#Covid
WGR550

Tuch to play his first game as a Sabre on Monday

Tage Thompson didn’t participate in practice. Granato said, “We didn’t know if he’d be in or out. We want to take a further look at him to make sure we’re not putting him in a spot that could make things worse.” Thompson isn’t ruled out for Monday.
NHL
Seattle Times

Here’s a complete list of NHL players currently in COVID-19 protocols

The NHL went back to enhanced protocols on Saturday through Jan. 7 after more than 100 players have tested into protocols in the past week, causing five teams to postpone their schedules and two to postpone games this weekend. Here’s a complete list of NHL players currently in COVID-19 protocols....
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Hockey News

NHL Announces Memorandum on COVID-19 Protocols

In the aftermath of a week that saw record numbers of COVID-19 cases sweep throughout the league and cause players from nearly all 32 teams to enter health and safety protocols practically by the hour, the NHL has officially announced a memorandum on the league's COVID protocols on Saturday morning.
NHL
WTOP

Capitals shuffle lineup again with T.J. Oshie added to NHL’s COVID-19 protocol

Caps add Oshie to COVID-19 protocol, recall Joe Snively originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. T.J. Oshie has entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol and will be unavailable for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Kings, the Capitals have announced. In addition, the team has recalled Joe Snively from the Hershey Bears.
NHL
Oroville Mercury-Register

Sharks’ Brent Burns placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol

SAN JOSE — Sharks defenseman Brent Burns was placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol Monday, joining a staggering number of players league-wide who have had to begin isolation away from their respective teams over the last several days. The Sharks said the move to place Burns in the...
NHL
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy