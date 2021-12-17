ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter hike of Mt Whiteface (4,020 feet) and Passaconaway (4,043 feet)

Cover picture for the articleRegistration is required for this activity. Join us for a winter day hike of two NH 48 4,000 footers. We will hike Mt Whiteface and Passaconaway in a clockwise loop to gain really nice outlooks (the actual summits of both have no view). As we approach the ledges before the summit...

cambridgema.gov

Winter Bike Maintenance (Valente)

Looking for a winter project? Learn how to keep your bicycle in tiptop shape - whether you are getting ready to store your bicycle for the winter or trying to keep up with winter wear and tear! This hands-on workshop, held in collaboration with Cambridge’s Community Development Department, will cover: cleaning, lubricating, and the ABCs (Air, Brakes, Chain) of bicycle maintenance, with time at the end for any specific questions you may have on basic repairs. Bring your own bike or work on one provided by the instructor.
outdoors.org

Croton Point Hike (Vigorous)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. HIKE IS ON REGARDLESS OF WEATHER. LEADER PLANS ON HIKING EVEN IF IT RAINS. Medium-Fast but compassionate hike of about six miles on Hudson River shoreline. We walk on slippery rocks and around fallen trees. There are a few eagles around, and we will try to see them. Meet in front of Croton-Harmon Train Station at 8:39. Train leaves GCT at 7:45am. You must follow COVID-19 Procedures. https://www.outdoors.org/policies-covid/
outdoors.org

Case Mountain Loop

Registration is required for this activity. Hike Case Mountain in Manchester from the Line Street Parking Lot. 6-7 mile loop with 600-700 feet of elevation. Terrain is typical Connecticut rocks and roots. Pace of 2-2.5 mph. Well behaved hiking dogs require prior permission of leader. Bring traction devices now that it is winter. Meetup registration required. If a weather cancellation is necessary it will be distributed through Meetup. Current AMC Covid protocols will be followed. Currently a vaccination or a negative test is required. Please be sure you meet these requirements.
outdoors.org

Loop on Mount Tom Range

Registration is required for this activity. This hike starts and ends at the parking lot beside Lake Bray in the Mount Tom Reservation. The route will be determined at the trailhead, depending on the conditions. We will walk from Bray Lake on the eastern slope of the range, possibly getting to the top of the ridge and returning to Bray Lake and the parking area. The slopes are generally gentle and are mostly in the forest. This is a winter hike that could be on snow, ice or bare ground. Bring snowshoes or spikes, depending on the snow cover. The distance is estimated at less than 6 miles and will take about 4 hours with a stop for lunch. Requirements of the hike include proper footwear (sturdy, closed- toe shoes, waterproof hiking boots are the best choice), snacks and lunch, water (at least one liter for the average hiker), rain/snow gear (if forecast calls for precipitation), and hiking poles if you use them. Dress in layers. Dress for cold weather (hats, gloves, etc.). Avoid cotton as it does not wick well once it is wet. By registering you will be acknowledging that you accept the inherent risks. Be prepared for all possible trail conditions, deep snow, ice, bare ground. Wear winter gear and bring snowshoes and spikes. Poles are recommended. Be prepared for seasonal hazards. Bring lunch, water and snacks.
outdoors.org

Mount. Moosilaukee

Registration is required for this activity. Mount Moosilaukee at 4,802' is one of the higher peaks of the White Mountains. On a clear day, the views are spectacular. This trip is intended for fit hikers that have winter hiking experience above tree line. We will travel approximately 9.2 miles with 3,300' of elevation gain. Pace will be moderate. Because of the elevation and above tree-line exposure, participants must have full winter gear including microspikes, snowshoes, and head to toe clothing.
outdoors.org

Winter Ramble around Agamenticus

Registration is required for this activity. Join us in exploring a lovely piece of hilly conservation land in York! Terrain is gently rolling, with a few short climbs that may be steep, but don't go on for too long. The highlight of the trip is the summit of Mt. Agamenticus itself, with great views (weather permitting!) Route will depend on conditions and the group, but we'll cover about 5-6mi with a total of 800'-1000' of climbing, at a moderate to gentle pace. Allowing time for the occasional break, we expect this hike to take four or five hours. This is a great trip for those who have been hiking regularly over the summer and either interested in seeing what winter hiking is like for the first time, or getting themselves warmed up for the winter to come. All participants must present a copy or image of their vaccination record for COVID 19 or proof that they have received a negative PCR test within 72 hours of the start of the hike. Participants are required to bring a mask to wear during any emergency or similar situation that requires people to be within close proximity for an extended period of time. The trip may be modified at the leaders' discretion due to adverse weather, trail conditions, crowding, or needs of the group. After registering here, a leader will be in touch shortly with next steps. Completing this process with the leader is necessary to guarantee your spot on this hike.
outdoors.org

20s/30s Full Cold Moon hike

Registration is required for this activity. Join the Narragansett young members on a full moon walk through DuVal Trail in South Kingstown. The DuVal Trail offers a network of different paths with varying degrees of rough terrain and some elevation gain. On a clear day (or night) there is a slight view of Block Island. With any luck there might be some snow by then. Total mileage is just over 5 miles. Participants should bring: Boots with good traction (no sneakers) Headlamp Wool layers Microspikes (if snow/ice) Water Limited to 14 participants. Afterwards, participants are welcome to gather at either the Rathskeller in Charlestown or the Mews in Wakefield. Location will be determined based on where majority of participants are coming from.
outdoors.org

Hike Mt. Waumbek

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for a hike to Mt. Waumbek, a 7.2mi out and back hike with 2,600 ft of elevation gain. Our path will take us over Mt. Starr King, a 52WAV peak with amazing views on a clear day, to the summit of Mt. Waumbek, a 4000-fter with a treed summit. Participants are expected to have recent hiking experience. Participants should have snowshoes and microspikes; we will decide the week of the hike what is appropriate for the expected conditions. We will travel at a moderate pace (1.5 to 2 miles an hour), and plan to get an early start to maximize daylight time for hiking. In case of emergency we ask that all participants bring a mask (a face covering with ear loops, not a buff). To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.
outdoors.org

WHP: Whiteface Passaconaway (Level 3)

Registration is required for this activity. This trip is part of the Boston Chapter Winter Hiking Program (WHP) and is only open to enrolled participants of that program. If you would like more information about the WHP, please email us at whp21@hb.amcboston.org or follow the link below. Join Pete Osler and Pam Wilmot for a hike bagging Whiteface and Passaconway--2 of the 48 four-thousand footers in New Hampshire's White Mountains. This trip is difficult in the summer--long, lots of vertical, significant scrambling, with exposure--winter will bring its own set of challenges! About the hiking--weather permitting, we'll ascend Whiteface via the Blueberry Ledges trail--lots of scrambling, some exposed ledges that can be terrifying when covered with ice (note that Whiteface has full-on southern exposure, so icy conditions are at best brief--but we can definitely get unlucky :-). There will be multiple foot-gear changes as we transition from gentle hiking in snow-shoes lower down, to steep ascending, to an extended period of scrambling (crampons or microspikes), back to snow-shoes at the top. We'll take a nice long break on the (could be) sunny ledge near the top providing extensive views of the Belknaps, Lake Winnepesauke, and the Ossippees. We will bag the top of Whiteface en route to Passaconway via the Rollins and Dicey's Mill trails. We will have a long gentle walk out via the latter. Note that the Rollins and Dicey's Mills trails are both on my 'hidden gems of the Whites' list! The total distance is about 10 miles, total climbing is probably around 4 thousand feet. We'll be moving most of the time, except for short breaks for foot gear changes, temperature regulation, hydration, and fueling. Your systems need to be well thought out and practiced--you should be able to hydrate and eat without taking your pack off, you need to know how to regulate your temperature across a wide range without stopping, getting into and out of snow shoes / micro spikes / crampons should be quick and well-practiced, deploying and stowing gear should be quick and easy--don't freak out if you're not there yet with all of these, you have time to practice and I'm here to help you get polished up! To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join.
outdoors.org

Neutaconkanet Hill Hike

Registration is required for this activity. Join the AMC Narragansett Chapter for a 2 to 3 mile hike through a real hidden local gem, Neutaconkanet Park. This is the largest park in Providence and has decent elevation (it was once a tiny ski resort), deep woods, and great views of the city. Hikers must have hiked similar distances over small hills recently and wear hiking boots or running shoes with good tread and be able to maintain a moderate pace. Hikers must also bring at least 1 liter of water. All hikers must present proof of vaccination or negative covid test (within 3 days of hike) at the trailhead to participate. Proof may be a photo of your vaccination card or negative test.
outdoors.org

Mt. Everett on the Appalachian Trail (20s/30s/YAH)

Registration is required for this activity. This will be a Saturday (and possibly winter!) hike to the summit of Mt. Everett: we'll hike approximately 6 miles on the Race Brook Falls and Appalachian Trails to the summit, and along the way, we will have great views of Race Brook Falls, the Berkshires and Taconics, and the surrounding countryside. This is a beautiful and strenuous hike with approximately 2000 feet of elevation gain. A side trip to Mt. Race, and its beautiful views, is also an option. Additional details about meeting time, place, etc. will be emailed to those who register.
outdoors.org

8-10 Mile Fahnestock Hike (Vigorous)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Let's have some fun this Saturday by doing a Fahnestock State Park hike. The hike will be about 8-10 miles depending on the weather. The hike is rated vigorous on the new AMC rating scale and 3D8-10 under previous codes. Not suitable for beginners, slow hikers, or runners. We will start the hike by taking a car shuttle from the Cold Spring Metro-North commuter rail stop to the trailhead. The hike will be a hilly, demanding hike with a reasonable number of stops. If you are looking for a slow stroll or a high intensity workout, this is the wrong hike for you. Leader determines the pace, distance, and mileage. If you like to run don't come. Hiking boots and backpack are required. Also bring at least 4 quarts of water and your lunch. This is an all-day hike that will start at 9:15 AM and end 5-6 hours later. Rain or extreme cold cancels. Smoking is not allowed on this hike. Drones and dogs are also not allowed on this hike. Those using public transportation take the 7:45 AM Metro-North Hudson line to Cold Spring. (Check the Metro-North schedule for any changes.) I will be in the first train car opened for passengers at Grand Central. I will be wearing a red AMC leaders' shirt, tan wide-brimmed hat, and have 2 blue water bottles on my hips. If you are unsure where to go once you get off the train, ride the train in the same car as me. Feel free to say hello. For those using other modes of transportation, be on time and look for other AMC hikers in my group outside the Cold Spring Metro-North rail stop at the foot of Main Street near Depot Restaurant. If you get lost at the train station, we will not wait. If you have any questions, feel free to call me between 7:30 PM and 9:30 PM (718) 331-6148 or email me at joeni1@msn.com. See you Saturday. Joe. The Covid-19 virus is unfortunately still in our midst. So out of consideration for all people who share the trails with us, all participants must: 1) Be free of COVID-19 infection to their knowledge 2) Carry face masks 3) Carry hand sanitizer of at least 60% alcohol and 4) Be prepared to observe social distancing https://www.outdoors.org/policies-covid/
outdoors.org

Sunday Morning Excursion

Wayne F. McCallum Wildlife Management Area, Westborough, MA,. Registration is required for this activity. Join the group for this Sunday morning hike and discover the Wayne F. McCallum Wildlife Management Area in Westborough. We'll traverse fields, wooded areas, and go by Lake Chauncy and other ponds enjoyed by birds of all kinds. ~ 4.5 miles on easy-to-average terrain at a moderate (1.5-2 mph) pace with moderate elevation gain. Bring water, snacks, layers to add and subtract as needed during the hike, and a pack large enough to carry your gear. Tuck some traction, e.g., Microspikes, in your pack as there may be some icy sections of trail. Limited to 8, including the leader. Heavy rain cancels.
outdoors.org

Hike--Wareham G

Registration is required for this activity. This pre-registered hike with a limit of 19 participants is 4+ miles in Wareham. The wooded trails have some minor hills and rocks/roots to negotiate in conservation areas. Waterproof hiking shoes/boots are required and microspikes/Yak Trax and poles if snowy/icy. Bring water. Directions to the trailhead will be send to registered participants.
montanadailygazette.com

Teaser: 200 Cow Elk Lounge and Cruise Columbia Falls MT-(Video Included)

About a week ago (and right near the end of hunting season), a massive herd of cow elk was seen lounging (bedded down) off Hwy 206 in Columbia Falls, MT. As our family was a little behind schedule (we were headed to Havre for a weekend of hockey), we continued past the lazy herd of ‘lady’ elk towards our destination without stopping to gawk at those amazing animals. As I tend to LIVE with my up close reading spectacles on, I could not at first recognize that those ‘creatures’ bedded down were elk. I quickly thought, “Those couldn’t be elk. They are so hard to find!”
outdoors.org

Let's take a hike @ Watchung Reservation (Moderate)

Registration is required for this activity. We will hike the history trail to the Deserted Village. The hike is about 5 miles at a moderate pace. This will include a few up hill sections. We will have lunch. Hiking shoes/boots, and trekking poles are preferred. All AMC policies towards Covid 19 health requirements will be followed.
