AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Here are all the lane closures you should know about ahead of your commute this week. According to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT): Early in the week, the right shoulder of I-40 westbound will be closed from Nelson Street to Arthur Street for edge work; Also early in the week, […]

AMARILLO, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO