Mt. Everett on the Appalachian Trail (20s/30s/YAH)

outdoors.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegistration is required for this activity. This will be a Saturday (and possibly winter!) hike to the summit of Mt. Everett: we'll hike approximately 6 miles on the Race Brook Falls and Appalachian Trails to the summit, and along the way, we...

activities.outdoors.org

Comments / 0

WDTV

Weston couple returns from life changing hike across the Appalachian Trail

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A newlywed couple in Weston recently returned from a life-changing experience where they hiked the whole Appalachian Trail in under a year. In March of 2021, Weston residents Ken and Allie Dravis unplugged from the modern world to start their 2,193-mile journey across the Appalachian Trail.
WESTON, WV
outdoors.org

Introduction to winter backpacking.

Registration is required for this activity. This two night program is intended for those with previous hiking and camping experience who want to start making the transition to winter backpacking. We will be focusing more on teaching skills rather than hiking a lot of miles. This program will have you camp out in cold temperatures for two nights at Little Bennett Regional Park's Campground and may go out of the park on Saturday for a long day hike and a shorter hike on Sunday morning at Little Bennett. While we will be camped near our cars, there is no other heated space. All of our activities will take place outdoors. No gear is provided by the program but the leaders will help you prepare and advise you what to get. Depending on the weather and location of the day hikes, snowshoes or microspikes may be required. There is no cost for the program charged by the AMC but you will need to make your own reservation at Little Bennett. A link for them is below. Do not make a reservation till you are approved to participate in the program as space is limited. **Mark Hreczuck is a backpacking leader in training under the supervision of David Mong who is the leader of record.** Easy: Reasonable fitness for the expected activity is needed, but the trip is designed for those new to the activity. Expect to be active up to 4 hours/day. A bit more active time than the relaxed rating, but with generous breaks. This trip is suitable for participants in good physical condition and open to familes. Children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. In the event that social distancing (6 feet) cannot be maintained during this activity, every participant must have a suitable medical or cloth mask made of two layers of fabric with them which covers their nose and mouth that they can use.
HOBBIES
outdoors.org

Frenchtown - Horseshoe Bend Park (Moderate)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

20s and 20s Batona Trail, Part 2: Evans Bridge to Batsto

Registration is required for this activity. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

20s & 30s Day Hike in the Blue Hills Beginner

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for a beautiful hike at the Blue Hills Reservation. Be prepared to hike for about 3.5 to 4 hours. Bring a backpack with water, snacks, lunch, and masks (for carpool and emergency) Dogs are welcomed on this hike but do let me know if you will bring one or you are afraid of dogs. This hike and many others are open to the public so you don't have to be an AMC member. Newcomers and beginner hikers are welcome, you can always reach out to the leaders and let us know if there's anything we can do to be accommodating and inclusive.
HOBBIES
outdoors.org

Case Mountain Loop

Registration is required for this activity. Hike Case Mountain in Manchester from the Line Street Parking Lot. 6-7 mile loop with 600-700 feet of elevation. Terrain is typical Connecticut rocks and roots. Pace of 2-2.5 mph. Well behaved hiking dogs require prior permission of leader. Bring traction devices now that it is winter. Meetup registration required. If a weather cancellation is necessary it will be distributed through Meetup. Current AMC Covid protocols will be followed. Currently a vaccination or a negative test is required. Please be sure you meet these requirements.
MANCHESTER, CT
outdoors.org

Mount. Moosilaukee

Registration is required for this activity. Mount Moosilaukee at 4,802' is one of the higher peaks of the White Mountains. On a clear day, the views are spectacular. This trip is intended for fit hikers that have winter hiking experience above tree line. We will travel approximately 9.2 miles with 3,300' of elevation gain. Pace will be moderate. Because of the elevation and above tree-line exposure, participants must have full winter gear including microspikes, snowshoes, and head to toe clothing.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Baker's Meadow + Indian Ridge - Andover MA

Parking is at West Parish Church, 129 Reservation Road, Andover, MA,. Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Overview. Indian Ridge and Baker's Meadow is a 2.1 mile moderately trafficked loop trail located near Andover, Massachusetts that...
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Winter hike of Mt Whiteface (4,020 feet) and Passaconaway (4,043 feet)

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for a winter day hike of two NH 48 4,000 footers. We will hike Mt Whiteface and Passaconaway in a clockwise loop to gain really nice outlooks (the actual summits of both have no view). As we approach the ledges before the summit of Whiteface expect a steep trail and a scramble up rough rocky terrain in the last .3 miles to a ledge. We will continue along a high ridge trail that connects Whiteface to Passaconaway, joining Dicey Mill's trail to the summit and then descend via the same trail. The precipitous ledges on the south summit of Whiteface probably gave the mountain its name, and provides hikers with magnificent views slightly off the true summit. Passaconaway was named for a legendary sachem of the Penacooks, who ruled at the time of the arrival of the first European settlers. The mountain is very densely wooded. The hike is 11.3 miles with elevation gain of 3,750 feet and should take us about 8.5-9 hours, depending on conditions, at a moderate hiking pace between 1.25-1.5 MPH. As the granite slabs of Mt Whiteface are challenging in icy conditions, participants are required to have snowshoes, crampons, and microspikes, and have experience using them. We'll decide which gear we'll use on the hike as we approach the trip date. In case of emergency we ask that all participants bring a mask. We will not require the use of face masks on this trip, following the rescinding of restrictions by MA and NH, although we note that masks are still advised for unvaccinated individuals whenever 6' distancing with others cannot be maintained. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

EXPLORE YOUR INNER WINTER HIKER (Track I): CROW HILL LEDGES

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for an out and back 6 mile hike to the Crow Hills Ledges. This scenic hike will begin at the Wachusett Ski area main parking lot and will continue along the Mid-State trail into the Leominster State Forest. Along the way, we'll stop at various points including, Redemption Rock, Glacier Boulder and the Crow Hills Ledges. The Ledges are a popular rock climbing location. This is a Track 1 (Beginner to Intermediate) Winter Hike. Preference is given to Winter Hiking Workshop attendees (Nov 6th). Proper hiking footwear, snowshoes, and microspikes are required. Please refer to the Track 1 Gear List provided at the Workshop. This will be a good hike to try out new skills learned at the workshop and to test out any new winter gear. We will hike at a moderate pace (1.5-2mph). There are multiple steep short sections (elevation gain 1,170'). Hikers must be in good physical condition with recent hiking experience. Pet are not allowed. Compliance with current AMC and state Covid regulations will be maintained during this trip.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Winter Ramble around Agamenticus

Registration is required for this activity. Join us in exploring a lovely piece of hilly conservation land in York! Terrain is gently rolling, with a few short climbs that may be steep, but don't go on for too long. The highlight of the trip is the summit of Mt. Agamenticus itself, with great views (weather permitting!) Route will depend on conditions and the group, but we'll cover about 5-6mi with a total of 800'-1000' of climbing, at a moderate to gentle pace. Allowing time for the occasional break, we expect this hike to take four or five hours. This is a great trip for those who have been hiking regularly over the summer and either interested in seeing what winter hiking is like for the first time, or getting themselves warmed up for the winter to come. All participants must present a copy or image of their vaccination record for COVID 19 or proof that they have received a negative PCR test within 72 hours of the start of the hike. Participants are required to bring a mask to wear during any emergency or similar situation that requires people to be within close proximity for an extended period of time. The trip may be modified at the leaders' discretion due to adverse weather, trail conditions, crowding, or needs of the group. After registering here, a leader will be in touch shortly with next steps. Completing this process with the leader is necessary to guarantee your spot on this hike.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Winter Hiking Series: Camden Hills Traverse

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for a hike across the peaks of Camden Hills State Park! This intermediate winter hike will take us on a 10-mile traverse from Mount Battie at the southern edge of the park across Bald Rock Mountain at the northern edge. We'll be getting an early start and likely hiking through midafternoon. All participants will need to have good fitness and experience with similar hikes. The focus will be on having fun and staying together as a group, but everyone will need to be comfortable maintaining a moderate hiking pace. Microspikes and winter hiking layers will be required. Depending on conditions, snowshoes may be required. Check out our planned route at https://www.gaiagps.com/map/?loc=13.1/-69.0629/44.2456&pubLink=Uy0dRHcheDBDjAqRncTjdcSQ&trackId=258ff193-05f6-4534-b406-a6d299008a33. If it seems of interest and a good fit with your past experience, please register, and we'll be in touch! Please note that all participants need to be fully vaccinated for Covid-19 or submit results from a negative test taken within 72 hours of the hike. This trip will involve a short ride to carpool between the end and beginning of the hike. Everyone will be required to wear a mask while in the car.
LIFESTYLE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
outdoors.org

Neutaconkanet Hill Hike

Registration is required for this activity. Join the AMC Narragansett Chapter for a 2 to 3 mile hike through a real hidden local gem, Neutaconkanet Park. This is the largest park in Providence and has decent elevation (it was once a tiny ski resort), deep woods, and great views of the city. Hikers must have hiked similar distances over small hills recently and wear hiking boots or running shoes with good tread and be able to maintain a moderate pace. Hikers must also bring at least 1 liter of water. All hikers must present proof of vaccination or negative covid test (within 3 days of hike) at the trailhead to participate. Proof may be a photo of your vaccination card or negative test.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

EXPLORE THE SHAW CHERRY HILL FARM TRAILS

Registration is required for this activity. Stretch your legs between the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday festivities and explore the Shaw Cherry Hill Farm trails. Walk 2 or 3 miles along gently rolling trails on this Shaw Brothers Family Foundation property and enjoy nature at its finest. Check out the birthday storybook signs on the Ecomaine trail and the fairy houses along the trails. We will do a loop hike to the Presumpscot River overlook and then back to the parking lot. Everyone is welcome to come on this walk, from families with children to adults looking for a pleasant walk in the woods. Trail parking is just beyond the Sebago Brew Pub on Route 25 Westbound. Drive down the dirt road and turn right into the parking area. If approaching from the west, the trails are on the left just past Dunkin Donuts.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Hike Mt. Waumbek

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for a hike to Mt. Waumbek, a 7.2mi out and back hike with 2,600 ft of elevation gain. Our path will take us over Mt. Starr King, a 52WAV peak with amazing views on a clear day, to the summit of Mt. Waumbek, a 4000-fter with a treed summit. Participants are expected to have recent hiking experience. Participants should have snowshoes and microspikes; we will decide the week of the hike what is appropriate for the expected conditions. We will travel at a moderate pace (1.5 to 2 miles an hour), and plan to get an early start to maximize daylight time for hiking. In case of emergency we ask that all participants bring a mask (a face covering with ear loops, not a buff). To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Valley Forge Hike Hills and Trails (5-6 miles)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Bafflin Sanctuary, Pomfret, (B3C)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Listen to birds on a 5 mile hike on hike #2 at this property, as we head northeast across meadows, through woods and along AirLine Trail to new bridge. There is one long, moderate hill. Meet at 9:45 at the big red barn at 218 Day Rd, Pomfret. From the west take Rte. 44 east to the jct. of Rte. 44 & Rte. 101, stay straight onto Rte. 101 to jct. with Rte. 169 at light. Go left onto Rte. 169 for less than 1 mile. Take right on Day Rd. Follow to end and go right. Barn is on right. Come early or stay late and visit the Bafflin Christmas store, filled with goodies new and old! Let's help a place that provides us with great trails and maintenance, while getting a nice gift, wreath or poinsettia! Limit 4 in store at one time! Masks, please! Possible stop at Vanilla Bean after hike.
