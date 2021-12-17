ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHP: Wachusett (Instr)

outdoors.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegistration is required for this activity. This trip is part of the Boston Chapter Winter Hiking Program (WHP) and is only open to enrolled participants of that program. If you would like more information about the WHP, please email us at whp21@hb.amcboston.org or follow the link below. This is a chance...

activities.outdoors.org

outdoors.org

WHP: Blue Hills 1 (Instr)

Registration is required for this activity. This trip is part of the Boston Chapter Winter Hiking Program (WHP) and is only open to enrolled participants of that program. If you would like more information about the WHP, please email us at whp21@hb.amcboston.org. Online break-out sessions are great but they are limited and lack the hands-on experience that we have historically provided program participants. But we don't want anyone to arrive at a trailhead for a real winter hike and find out they aren't actually prepared. So pack your gear, grab your boots and mask, and ... Meet us at the Blue Hills in Milton MA for a hands-on gear review and Q&A session followed by a 4-6 mile hike. Experienced four-season leaders will have their gear, boots, and clothing on display and will review some of the skills discussed during the WHP online sessions. Please bring your own gear for review and practice, and get practical help with things like attaching snowshoes to your pack, or boots! If you have yet to get your gear, come anyway to see examples and ask questions. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.
outdoors.org

Frenchtown - Horseshoe Bend Park (Moderate)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
outdoors.org

Case Mountain Loop

Registration is required for this activity. Hike Case Mountain in Manchester from the Line Street Parking Lot. 6-7 mile loop with 600-700 feet of elevation. Terrain is typical Connecticut rocks and roots. Pace of 2-2.5 mph. Well behaved hiking dogs require prior permission of leader. Bring traction devices now that it is winter. Meetup registration required. If a weather cancellation is necessary it will be distributed through Meetup. Current AMC Covid protocols will be followed. Currently a vaccination or a negative test is required. Please be sure you meet these requirements.
outdoors.org

Tuesday Morning Hike in the Blue Hills

Registration is required for this activity. Please join me for a moderately paced hike of approximately 7 miles and 1,000 ft of elevation gain in the Chickatawbut Hill section of the Blue Hills. The pace will be 2-3 MPH. Appropriate hiking clothes for cold weather conditions and a small backpack are required. Weather can change dramatically around this time of year, so please check before coming to the hike. If snow or ice is present, microspikes or snowshoes may be needed. Please bring a minimum of 2 liters of water and light snack.
outdoors.org

Winter Hiking Series: Camden Hills Traverse

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for a hike across the peaks of Camden Hills State Park! This intermediate winter hike will take us on a 10-mile traverse from Mount Battie at the southern edge of the park across Bald Rock Mountain at the northern edge. We'll be getting an early start and likely hiking through midafternoon. All participants will need to have good fitness and experience with similar hikes. The focus will be on having fun and staying together as a group, but everyone will need to be comfortable maintaining a moderate hiking pace. Microspikes and winter hiking layers will be required. Depending on conditions, snowshoes may be required. Check out our planned route at https://www.gaiagps.com/map/?loc=13.1/-69.0629/44.2456&pubLink=Uy0dRHcheDBDjAqRncTjdcSQ&trackId=258ff193-05f6-4534-b406-a6d299008a33. If it seems of interest and a good fit with your past experience, please register, and we'll be in touch! Please note that all participants need to be fully vaccinated for Covid-19 or submit results from a negative test taken within 72 hours of the hike. This trip will involve a short ride to carpool between the end and beginning of the hike. Everyone will be required to wear a mask while in the car.
outdoors.org

Baker's Meadow + Indian Ridge - Andover MA

Parking is at West Parish Church, 129 Reservation Road, Andover, MA,. Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Overview. Indian Ridge and Baker's Meadow is a 2.1 mile moderately trafficked loop trail located near Andover, Massachusetts that...
outdoors.org

Winter Ramble around Agamenticus

Registration is required for this activity. Join us in exploring a lovely piece of hilly conservation land in York! Terrain is gently rolling, with a few short climbs that may be steep, but don't go on for too long. The highlight of the trip is the summit of Mt. Agamenticus itself, with great views (weather permitting!) Route will depend on conditions and the group, but we'll cover about 5-6mi with a total of 800'-1000' of climbing, at a moderate to gentle pace. Allowing time for the occasional break, we expect this hike to take four or five hours. This is a great trip for those who have been hiking regularly over the summer and either interested in seeing what winter hiking is like for the first time, or getting themselves warmed up for the winter to come. All participants must present a copy or image of their vaccination record for COVID 19 or proof that they have received a negative PCR test within 72 hours of the start of the hike. Participants are required to bring a mask to wear during any emergency or similar situation that requires people to be within close proximity for an extended period of time. The trip may be modified at the leaders' discretion due to adverse weather, trail conditions, crowding, or needs of the group. After registering here, a leader will be in touch shortly with next steps. Completing this process with the leader is necessary to guarantee your spot on this hike.
outdoors.org

WHP: Whiteface Passaconaway (Level 3)

Registration is required for this activity. This trip is part of the Boston Chapter Winter Hiking Program (WHP) and is only open to enrolled participants of that program. If you would like more information about the WHP, please email us at whp21@hb.amcboston.org or follow the link below. Join Pete Osler and Pam Wilmot for a hike bagging Whiteface and Passaconway--2 of the 48 four-thousand footers in New Hampshire's White Mountains. This trip is difficult in the summer--long, lots of vertical, significant scrambling, with exposure--winter will bring its own set of challenges! About the hiking--weather permitting, we'll ascend Whiteface via the Blueberry Ledges trail--lots of scrambling, some exposed ledges that can be terrifying when covered with ice (note that Whiteface has full-on southern exposure, so icy conditions are at best brief--but we can definitely get unlucky :-). There will be multiple foot-gear changes as we transition from gentle hiking in snow-shoes lower down, to steep ascending, to an extended period of scrambling (crampons or microspikes), back to snow-shoes at the top. We'll take a nice long break on the (could be) sunny ledge near the top providing extensive views of the Belknaps, Lake Winnepesauke, and the Ossippees. We will bag the top of Whiteface en route to Passaconway via the Rollins and Dicey's Mill trails. We will have a long gentle walk out via the latter. Note that the Rollins and Dicey's Mills trails are both on my 'hidden gems of the Whites' list! The total distance is about 10 miles, total climbing is probably around 4 thousand feet. We'll be moving most of the time, except for short breaks for foot gear changes, temperature regulation, hydration, and fueling. Your systems need to be well thought out and practiced--you should be able to hydrate and eat without taking your pack off, you need to know how to regulate your temperature across a wide range without stopping, getting into and out of snow shoes / micro spikes / crampons should be quick and well-practiced, deploying and stowing gear should be quick and easy--don't freak out if you're not there yet with all of these, you have time to practice and I'm here to help you get polished up! To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join.
outdoors.org

LET'S HIKE CLEVELAND FARM STATE FOREST

Registration is required for this activity. We'll hike about 4.5 miles along a section of the Bay Circuit Trail and other forest trails that meander along eskers that are reminders of the last glacier that covered New England. Experience a relatively deep forest populated with oak, hickory, beech, hemlock and white pine. We'll pass ponds created by the expanding beaver population. Occasionally, we may moderate our pace to enjoy the natural world of this splendid forest. If that's not enough to pique your interest, how about the chance to stand in 3 towns simultaneously? We will begin the hike on the east-side of the forest near Hood Pond, Topsfield, MA. In case of icy conditions, ice stabilizers (such as Micro-Spikes) could be needed on the trails. Gaiters are helpful to keep snow from falling into your footwear. Please wear clothing suitable for cold weather and avoid cotton materials. From I-95, take exit 76A and follow Rte. 97 about 1.0 mile; then take left onto Linebrook Road continuing about 0.7 miles to a pull-off area that is across from a CFSF gate. Be aware that when you first turn onto Linebrook Rd from Rte.97, you'll be in Topfield but the road quickly becomes Boxford Rd and you are now in Ipswich. It you go beyond the trailhead and CFSF, you'll find Boxford Rd has become Linebrook Rd again. According to Google Maps, the address for this section of the forest is 1-59 Boxford Rd and the trailhead/gate is actually in Ipswich. By the way, Linebrook Rd crosses Rte. 1 in an east/west direction. And the trailhead is west of Rte. 1.
outdoors.org

Sunday Morning Excursion

Wayne F. McCallum Wildlife Management Area, Westborough, MA,. Registration is required for this activity. Join the group for this Sunday morning hike and discover the Wayne F. McCallum Wildlife Management Area in Westborough. We'll traverse fields, wooded areas, and go by Lake Chauncy and other ponds enjoyed by birds of all kinds. ~ 4.5 miles on easy-to-average terrain at a moderate (1.5-2 mph) pace with moderate elevation gain. Bring water, snacks, layers to add and subtract as needed during the hike, and a pack large enough to carry your gear. Tuck some traction, e.g., Microspikes, in your pack as there may be some icy sections of trail. Limited to 8, including the leader. Heavy rain cancels.
outdoors.org

20s/30s Full Cold Moon hike

Registration is required for this activity. Join the Narragansett young members on a full moon walk through DuVal Trail in South Kingstown. The DuVal Trail offers a network of different paths with varying degrees of rough terrain and some elevation gain. On a clear day (or night) there is a slight view of Block Island. With any luck there might be some snow by then. Total mileage is just over 5 miles. Participants should bring: Boots with good traction (no sneakers) Headlamp Wool layers Microspikes (if snow/ice) Water Limited to 14 participants. Afterwards, participants are welcome to gather at either the Rathskeller in Charlestown or the Mews in Wakefield. Location will be determined based on where majority of participants are coming from.
outdoors.org

EXPLORE THE SHAW CHERRY HILL FARM TRAILS

Registration is required for this activity. Stretch your legs between the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday festivities and explore the Shaw Cherry Hill Farm trails. Walk 2 or 3 miles along gently rolling trails on this Shaw Brothers Family Foundation property and enjoy nature at its finest. Check out the birthday storybook signs on the Ecomaine trail and the fairy houses along the trails. We will do a loop hike to the Presumpscot River overlook and then back to the parking lot. Everyone is welcome to come on this walk, from families with children to adults looking for a pleasant walk in the woods. Trail parking is just beyond the Sebago Brew Pub on Route 25 Westbound. Drive down the dirt road and turn right into the parking area. If approaching from the west, the trails are on the left just past Dunkin Donuts.
NewsBreak
outdoors.org

Hike--Wareham G

Registration is required for this activity. This pre-registered hike with a limit of 19 participants is 4+ miles in Wareham. The wooded trails have some minor hills and rocks/roots to negotiate in conservation areas. Waterproof hiking shoes/boots are required and microspikes/Yak Trax and poles if snowy/icy. Bring water. Directions to the trailhead will be send to registered participants.
outdoors.org

Bafflin Sanctuary, Pomfret, (B3C)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Listen to birds on a 5 mile hike on hike #2 at this property, as we head northeast across meadows, through woods and along AirLine Trail to new bridge. There is one long, moderate hill. Meet at 9:45 at the big red barn at 218 Day Rd, Pomfret. From the west take Rte. 44 east to the jct. of Rte. 44 & Rte. 101, stay straight onto Rte. 101 to jct. with Rte. 169 at light. Go left onto Rte. 169 for less than 1 mile. Take right on Day Rd. Follow to end and go right. Barn is on right. Come early or stay late and visit the Bafflin Christmas store, filled with goodies new and old! Let's help a place that provides us with great trails and maintenance, while getting a nice gift, wreath or poinsettia! Limit 4 in store at one time! Masks, please! Possible stop at Vanilla Bean after hike.
outdoors.org

Neutaconkanet Hill Hike

Registration is required for this activity. Join the AMC Narragansett Chapter for a 2 to 3 mile hike through a real hidden local gem, Neutaconkanet Park. This is the largest park in Providence and has decent elevation (it was once a tiny ski resort), deep woods, and great views of the city. Hikers must have hiked similar distances over small hills recently and wear hiking boots or running shoes with good tread and be able to maintain a moderate pace. Hikers must also bring at least 1 liter of water. All hikers must present proof of vaccination or negative covid test (within 3 days of hike) at the trailhead to participate. Proof may be a photo of your vaccination card or negative test.
outdoors.org

Hike Mt. Waumbek

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for a hike to Mt. Waumbek, a 7.2mi out and back hike with 2,600 ft of elevation gain. Our path will take us over Mt. Starr King, a 52WAV peak with amazing views on a clear day, to the summit of Mt. Waumbek, a 4000-fter with a treed summit. Participants are expected to have recent hiking experience. Participants should have snowshoes and microspikes; we will decide the week of the hike what is appropriate for the expected conditions. We will travel at a moderate pace (1.5 to 2 miles an hour), and plan to get an early start to maximize daylight time for hiking. In case of emergency we ask that all participants bring a mask (a face covering with ear loops, not a buff). To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.
outdoors.org

Winter hike of Mt Whiteface (4,020 feet) and Passaconaway (4,043 feet)

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for a winter day hike of two NH 48 4,000 footers. We will hike Mt Whiteface and Passaconaway in a clockwise loop to gain really nice outlooks (the actual summits of both have no view). As we approach the ledges before the summit of Whiteface expect a steep trail and a scramble up rough rocky terrain in the last .3 miles to a ledge. We will continue along a high ridge trail that connects Whiteface to Passaconaway, joining Dicey Mill's trail to the summit and then descend via the same trail. The precipitous ledges on the south summit of Whiteface probably gave the mountain its name, and provides hikers with magnificent views slightly off the true summit. Passaconaway was named for a legendary sachem of the Penacooks, who ruled at the time of the arrival of the first European settlers. The mountain is very densely wooded. The hike is 11.3 miles with elevation gain of 3,750 feet and should take us about 8.5-9 hours, depending on conditions, at a moderate hiking pace between 1.25-1.5 MPH. As the granite slabs of Mt Whiteface are challenging in icy conditions, participants are required to have snowshoes, crampons, and microspikes, and have experience using them. We'll decide which gear we'll use on the hike as we approach the trip date. In case of emergency we ask that all participants bring a mask. We will not require the use of face masks on this trip, following the rescinding of restrictions by MA and NH, although we note that masks are still advised for unvaccinated individuals whenever 6' distancing with others cannot be maintained. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.
outdoors.org

Hidden Valley Preserve, Washington CT, Vigorous-Strenuous

Registration is required for this activity. REGISTER NOW opens CT AMC MEETUP for you to RSVP for the Waitlist. ( 1st time create a profile with picture + allow messaging) Only Meetup will have details and updates. If accepted you are emailed + moved to "Going" Please cancel with at least 48 notice, so the wait list can attend. AMC Rating: "Vigorous-Strenuous" for advanced hikers 12+ miles fast paced (2.5-3mph) with few stops. You must stay with the group without holding us back. Take pictures for AMC photo contest. DOGS okay but you check park regs. Required Equipment: H2O/snacks, phone, printed map, headlamp, coat warm enough for overnight temps, dry base layer, rain gear, hiking poleS and this list: https://hikesafe.com/gear-list/essentials It is wet leaf season please bring pole+ gets cold dark early remember warm coat + headlamp in case we get delayed.- if snow will require micro-spikes and snow shoes. Good Deeds.. I will carry a garbage bag and hope everyone will pick up at least one piece of trail trash Hike 10 miles in 700 acres that offer a variety of terrain for hiking. You will cross Thoreau Footbridge is a masterpiece unlike any other woodland span in the state. 120-foot-long engineered suspension bridge across the Shepaug River named after the 19th century philosopher "The universe is wider than our views of it," and "Wildness is the preservation of the world." A rock bench memorial to Maj. Stephen Reich, a Washington resident who died in 2005 as part of an Army Night Stalker team that was trying to rescue an eight-member Navy Seal team in Afghanistan. The mission was depicted in the movie Lone Survivor. The trail uses a portion of the 32-mile railroad once known as the "crookedest east of California" with its 200 curves and 32-mile length to cover a route 18 miles long as the crow flies. Map https://steeprockassoc.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/Hidden-Valley-Map-2019-1.pdf.
