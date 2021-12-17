ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EXPLORE YOUR INNER WINTER HIKER, TRACK 2, NORTH PACK MONADNOCK

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegistration is required for this activity. This is a Track 2 Winter Hike of 3-4 miles and 1,000' of elevation gain. Preference is given to Winter Hiking Workshop ( Nov 6th) attendees who have attended a Winter...

Tuesday Morning Hike in the Blue Hills

Registration is required for this activity. Please join me for a moderately paced hike of approximately 7 miles and 1,000 ft of elevation gain in the Chickatawbut Hill section of the Blue Hills. The pace will be 2-3 MPH. Appropriate hiking clothes for cold weather conditions and a small backpack are required. Weather can change dramatically around this time of year, so please check before coming to the hike. If snow or ice is present, microspikes or snowshoes may be needed. Please bring a minimum of 2 liters of water and light snack.
Frenchtown - Horseshoe Bend Park (Moderate)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
Mount. Moosilaukee

Registration is required for this activity. Mount Moosilaukee at 4,802' is one of the higher peaks of the White Mountains. On a clear day, the views are spectacular. This trip is intended for fit hikers that have winter hiking experience above tree line. We will travel approximately 9.2 miles with 3,300' of elevation gain. Pace will be moderate. Because of the elevation and above tree-line exposure, participants must have full winter gear including microspikes, snowshoes, and head to toe clothing.
SEM 2022 Snowhoe Series # 1

Registration is required for this activity. Start off your winter snowshoeing by enjoying the scenery in Franconia Notch. We will be hiking Mount Pemigawasset via the Mount Pemi Trail and trekking through the frozen and snowy Flume Gorge. This 5.4 mile/ 1500 foot elevation gain trip will take 5-6 hours. Snowshoes and microspikes required. Participants must be vaccinated for COVID-19 or get a negative PCR test within 72 hours of the start of the trip.
Winter hike of Mt Whiteface (4,020 feet) and Passaconaway (4,043 feet)

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for a winter day hike of two NH 48 4,000 footers. We will hike Mt Whiteface and Passaconaway in a clockwise loop to gain really nice outlooks (the actual summits of both have no view). As we approach the ledges before the summit of Whiteface expect a steep trail and a scramble up rough rocky terrain in the last .3 miles to a ledge. We will continue along a high ridge trail that connects Whiteface to Passaconaway, joining Dicey Mill's trail to the summit and then descend via the same trail. The precipitous ledges on the south summit of Whiteface probably gave the mountain its name, and provides hikers with magnificent views slightly off the true summit. Passaconaway was named for a legendary sachem of the Penacooks, who ruled at the time of the arrival of the first European settlers. The mountain is very densely wooded. The hike is 11.3 miles with elevation gain of 3,750 feet and should take us about 8.5-9 hours, depending on conditions, at a moderate hiking pace between 1.25-1.5 MPH. As the granite slabs of Mt Whiteface are challenging in icy conditions, participants are required to have snowshoes, crampons, and microspikes, and have experience using them. We'll decide which gear we'll use on the hike as we approach the trip date. In case of emergency we ask that all participants bring a mask. We will not require the use of face masks on this trip, following the rescinding of restrictions by MA and NH, although we note that masks are still advised for unvaccinated individuals whenever 6' distancing with others cannot be maintained. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.
Five Ways to Explore the Outdoors During the Winter Season

A few years ago, Hannah Sanders was deep into the seasonal doldrums, trying to find ways to pass time during the long, dark days of winter. Then she learned about a wilderness survival class offered by Tennessee-based BigPig Outdoors, so she decided to step into the cold air and outside her comfort zone.
Case Mountain Loop

Registration is required for this activity. Hike Case Mountain in Manchester from the Line Street Parking Lot. 6-7 mile loop with 600-700 feet of elevation. Terrain is typical Connecticut rocks and roots. Pace of 2-2.5 mph. Well behaved hiking dogs require prior permission of leader. Bring traction devices now that it is winter. Meetup registration required. If a weather cancellation is necessary it will be distributed through Meetup. Current AMC Covid protocols will be followed. Currently a vaccination or a negative test is required. Please be sure you meet these requirements.
Caroling Around the Pond

Registration is required for this activity. Hark! Come one! Come all! Put on your best festive and fun holiday caroling attire and join us for a stroll around Houghton's Pond at the Blue Hills Reservation on Thursday, December 16th at 10 AM. We will meet at the Houghton's Pond Visitor Center to "rehearse" before heading out on our 1.1 mile caroling adventure around the pond. We will stop along the way to sing a number of traditional carols, seasonal tunes and holiday ditties. Stay for light refreshments and cheer after the singing! We will wrap up before noon. Revelers of all ages are welcome! Well behaved dogs on leashes are also welcome! Caroling will be cancelled if the weather outside is frightful. Cancellation will be posted on the AMC activities website so be sure to check before you drive if the weather looks unsafe.
Winter Hiking Series: Camden Hills Traverse

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for a hike across the peaks of Camden Hills State Park! This intermediate winter hike will take us on a 10-mile traverse from Mount Battie at the southern edge of the park across Bald Rock Mountain at the northern edge. We'll be getting an early start and likely hiking through midafternoon. All participants will need to have good fitness and experience with similar hikes. The focus will be on having fun and staying together as a group, but everyone will need to be comfortable maintaining a moderate hiking pace. Microspikes and winter hiking layers will be required. Depending on conditions, snowshoes may be required. Check out our planned route at https://www.gaiagps.com/map/?loc=13.1/-69.0629/44.2456&pubLink=Uy0dRHcheDBDjAqRncTjdcSQ&trackId=258ff193-05f6-4534-b406-a6d299008a33. If it seems of interest and a good fit with your past experience, please register, and we'll be in touch! Please note that all participants need to be fully vaccinated for Covid-19 or submit results from a negative test taken within 72 hours of the hike. This trip will involve a short ride to carpool between the end and beginning of the hike. Everyone will be required to wear a mask while in the car.
Neutaconkanet Hill Hike

Registration is required for this activity. Join the AMC Narragansett Chapter for a 2 to 3 mile hike through a real hidden local gem, Neutaconkanet Park. This is the largest park in Providence and has decent elevation (it was once a tiny ski resort), deep woods, and great views of the city. Hikers must have hiked similar distances over small hills recently and wear hiking boots or running shoes with good tread and be able to maintain a moderate pace. Hikers must also bring at least 1 liter of water. All hikers must present proof of vaccination or negative covid test (within 3 days of hike) at the trailhead to participate. Proof may be a photo of your vaccination card or negative test.
20s/30s Full Cold Moon hike

Registration is required for this activity. Join the Narragansett young members on a full moon walk through DuVal Trail in South Kingstown. The DuVal Trail offers a network of different paths with varying degrees of rough terrain and some elevation gain. On a clear day (or night) there is a slight view of Block Island. With any luck there might be some snow by then. Total mileage is just over 5 miles. Participants should bring: Boots with good traction (no sneakers) Headlamp Wool layers Microspikes (if snow/ice) Water Limited to 14 participants. Afterwards, participants are welcome to gather at either the Rathskeller in Charlestown or the Mews in Wakefield. Location will be determined based on where majority of participants are coming from.
Mt. Everett on the Appalachian Trail (20s/30s/YAH)

Registration is required for this activity. This will be a Saturday (and possibly winter!) hike to the summit of Mt. Everett: we'll hike approximately 6 miles on the Race Brook Falls and Appalachian Trails to the summit, and along the way, we will have great views of Race Brook Falls, the Berkshires and Taconics, and the surrounding countryside. This is a beautiful and strenuous hike with approximately 2000 feet of elevation gain. A side trip to Mt. Race, and its beautiful views, is also an option. Additional details about meeting time, place, etc. will be emailed to those who register.
WHP: Whiteface Passaconaway (Level 3)

Registration is required for this activity. This trip is part of the Boston Chapter Winter Hiking Program (WHP) and is only open to enrolled participants of that program. If you would like more information about the WHP, please email us at whp21@hb.amcboston.org or follow the link below. Join Pete Osler and Pam Wilmot for a hike bagging Whiteface and Passaconway--2 of the 48 four-thousand footers in New Hampshire's White Mountains. This trip is difficult in the summer--long, lots of vertical, significant scrambling, with exposure--winter will bring its own set of challenges! About the hiking--weather permitting, we'll ascend Whiteface via the Blueberry Ledges trail--lots of scrambling, some exposed ledges that can be terrifying when covered with ice (note that Whiteface has full-on southern exposure, so icy conditions are at best brief--but we can definitely get unlucky :-). There will be multiple foot-gear changes as we transition from gentle hiking in snow-shoes lower down, to steep ascending, to an extended period of scrambling (crampons or microspikes), back to snow-shoes at the top. We'll take a nice long break on the (could be) sunny ledge near the top providing extensive views of the Belknaps, Lake Winnepesauke, and the Ossippees. We will bag the top of Whiteface en route to Passaconway via the Rollins and Dicey's Mill trails. We will have a long gentle walk out via the latter. Note that the Rollins and Dicey's Mills trails are both on my 'hidden gems of the Whites' list! The total distance is about 10 miles, total climbing is probably around 4 thousand feet. We'll be moving most of the time, except for short breaks for foot gear changes, temperature regulation, hydration, and fueling. Your systems need to be well thought out and practiced--you should be able to hydrate and eat without taking your pack off, you need to know how to regulate your temperature across a wide range without stopping, getting into and out of snow shoes / micro spikes / crampons should be quick and well-practiced, deploying and stowing gear should be quick and easy--don't freak out if you're not there yet with all of these, you have time to practice and I'm here to help you get polished up! To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join.
Celebrate the Winter Solstice at Plymouth Long Beach

Registration is required for this activity. Join us to celebrate the return of the sun and the lengthening of days on the winter solstice (actually the day before the solstice). The sun will set as we walk out on the beach (4:14 pm) and the moon will rise as we walk back in (5:21 pm). We will meet at 3:45 and hike from 4-6 pm. Headlamps and/or flashlights are required for each participant. Relaxed pace. All are welcome who can walk on the sand.
Valley Forge Hike Hills and Trails (5-6 miles)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
Trail Running for Beginners - Jog Intervals: French Creek

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader(s). In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
Hike--Wareham G

Registration is required for this activity. This pre-registered hike with a limit of 19 participants is 4+ miles in Wareham. The wooded trails have some minor hills and rocks/roots to negotiate in conservation areas. Waterproof hiking shoes/boots are required and microspikes/Yak Trax and poles if snowy/icy. Bring water. Directions to the trailhead will be send to registered participants.
