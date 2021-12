It’s not just Michael Jordan‘s sneakers and trading cards that sell for jaw-dropping prices. You can now say the same thing for ticket stubs to his games, too. A ticket from His Airness’s NBA debut sold for $264,000 at an auction operated by Huggins & Scott Auctions early Friday morning, reports ESPN. The ticket is for the October 26, 1984 game between the Chicago Bulls and Washington Bullets (now the Wizards) at Chicago Stadium, which the home team won 109 to 93. Despite the hype surrounding Jordan, it’s unlikely that many expected that game to be the start of what is widely...

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO