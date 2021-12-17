High School Huddle: Massive girls basketball wins, a streak snapped in swimming
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The second episode of the winter season has AJ Feldman and Carl Jones discussing a few massive matchups in the early schedule.
Episode highlights:
0:00-5:35- Our takes of the week, highlighting two teams from Victor that will have a big say in who is raising blocks in March
5:35-10:00- Our teams of the week, discussing some big wins from Penfield and Livonia girls basketball
10:00-13:50- Our under the radar teams, featuring Schroeder girls basketball and Canandaigua boys swimming
13:50-17:18- Our matchups to watch, talking about the McQuaid/Aquinas and Mendon/Sutherland boys basketball clashes
