High School Huddle: Massive girls basketball wins, a streak snapped in swimming

By AJ Feldman, Carl Jones
 3 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The second episode of the winter season has AJ Feldman and Carl Jones discussing a few massive matchups in the early schedule.

Episode highlights:

0:00-5:35- Our takes of the week, highlighting two teams from Victor that will have a big say in who is raising blocks in March

5:35-10:00- Our teams of the week, discussing some big wins from Penfield and Livonia girls basketball

10:00-13:50- Our under the radar teams, featuring Schroeder girls basketball and Canandaigua boys swimming

13:50-17:18- Our matchups to watch, talking about the McQuaid/Aquinas and Mendon/Sutherland boys basketball clashes

As always, you can listen to the podcast on Spotify.

