ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Extreme Makeover Park Edition: Kennywood announces multi-million dollar improvement project

By Jared Weaver
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28yVEs_0dP9tkv600

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ)– Even though Kennywood’s 125th ‘season of fun’ would be in 2023, the amusement park wants to kick off the celebration early in 2022.

On Thursday, the amusement park announced a multi-million dollar improvement project along with a lineup of special events unlike anything seen since being founded in 1898.

More than $70 million in funding heading to PA airports

Park leadership unveiled a two-year celebration with major changes coming in 2022 that plans to enhance guest experience, refresh landmarks and hope to provide reasons for guests to attend the park from Opening Day April 23 to the final night of Holiday Lights.

The park’s entrance plaza and main gate along with the Old Mill and Jack Rabbit queue line are just a few of many areas set to receive a makeover. Food and beverage operations will get major enhancements including redesigning the Beer Garden.

Beloved classic coasters Jack Rabbit and Racer will be repainted as they finish up Phantom’s Revenge and Thunderbolt roller coasters. The Kangaroo’s all-new look and LED lighting package was also revealed.

“The restoration of the iconic Kangaroo and launch of our smashingly successful Bites and Pints Food & Drink Festival is just the beginning,” said Kennywood and Sandcastle General Manager Mark Pauls. “In 2022, we look to build off those big wins with eye-catching updates all over the park while retaining what makes Kennywood, Kennywood. Add in a bigger and better than ever events lineup, and we expect to make next season our best yet.”

Also new for the 2022 year is a special lineup of events, as the park wants to give individuals more reasons to visit other than just the rides:

  • April 23 – May 22: The 2022 Season begins with a locally inspired springtime food and music festival that will run Saturdays and Sundays through May 22.
  • May 26 – June 26: May 26 marks the start of Kennywood’s daily operating schedule and the beginning of the second annual Bites and Pints Food & Drink Festival . Menus featuring some of 2021’s most popular offerings with new lineups inspired by different ethnic cuisines. Bites and Pints will also expand from three days a week to four, running from Thursday – Sunday with live entertainment daily.
  • July 1 – 4: Longtime favorite Celebrate America explodes onto the scene with the return of nightly fireworks, the Weiner 100 dachshund races, and more patriotic performances.
  • July 5 – 31: An all-new summertime event will provide extra activities for kids and families, plus showcase the unique magic of Kennywood Park after dark with special evening entertainment and high-energy music under the lights.
  • August 6 – 21: The 72 nd annual Fall Fantasy Parades march back into Kennywood, with nearly 200 high school and college bands performing each night.
  • September 23 – October 30: Phantom Fall Fest returns for a second season, with the ability to Play All Day, Fright All Night more than ever before.
  • November 18 – January 1: More than one million lights sparkle and shine at Holiday Lights Pittsburgh’s Home for the Holidays – with expanded hours and entertainment on the way.
Santa & Altoona, Logan Twp Police bring Christmas to Blair Co. families

Guests have the opportunity to actually play a role in the renovations through a series of online votes on style and theming for parts of the park. Visitors can vote once per day at until Christmas Eve.

In order to bring all the updates and additions together, Gold Season Passes have been discounted to $125 for a limited time and will include Passes include free admission for the remaining nights of Holiday Lights.

For more information on Kennywood’s 125 th celebration, visit their website .

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WTAJ

Your favorite family recipe could be worth $50k. Here’s how to enter

(WTAJ) — That old family secret recipe could snag you $50,000 from McCormick, but the competition only runs until New Year’s Eve. The Flavor Maker App by McCormick is offering up the money to one lucky grand prize winner who submits their family-favorite holiday recipes between now and Dec. 31. All you have to do […]
RECIPES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Pittsburgh, PA
Lifestyle
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
WTAJ

Blair County students’ life-saving invention earns U.S. Patent

MARTINSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Parker Gregg lost his father to carbon monoxide poisoning in 2017 and he’s been on a mission ever since to make sure no other family has to go through what he has. If you’ve seen the name “Parker Gregg” on WTAJ this year, it’s probably because of his abilities on the […]
MARTINSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Worst times to travel on the roads for Christmas, New Year’s

(NEXSTAR) – If you haven’t yet made plans for your Christmas and New Year’s travels, you may not want to wait any longer. Roughly one in three Americans are expected to travel for the holidays, and with the vast majority relying on cars to get them to their destination, AAA is already warning of delays […]
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kennywood Park#Amusement Park#Extreme Makeover#The Old Mill#Racer#Phantom#Sandcastle General
WTAJ

Bedford County residents collect donations for Kentucky tornado victims

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– Some Bedford County residents went the extra mile to support victims from the Kentucky tornadoes by providing them with donations. This weekend, Scott Pfaunmiller and his neighbor Chris teamed up to set up trailers in the Bedford Walmart parking lot to collect donations from folks. They both thought it was the […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WTAJ

Officials monitoring pandemic conditions for spring return at PSU

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– As COVID cases are starting to see an uptick, Penn State students may be starting their spring semester by virtual learning. Students are supposed to start classes again in person on Jan. 10, but that might change. With the rise in COVID-19 cases, the college is telling students to plan accordingly […]
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Sports
WTAJ

FBI: Artifacts stolen from museums in 1960s, 1970s returned

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Federal authorities say 15 historical artifacts stolen almost a half-century ago from a number of Pennsylvania museums have been returned to the institutions. The FBI art crime team and other law enforcement agencies repatriated the 18th- and 19th-century rifles and pistols as well as a Native American silver concho belt in a […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTAJ

Gov. Wolf announces $6M for community projects across PA

(WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf announced that $6 million in Keystone Communities Program grants was awarded to 34 projects, some of which are in local counties. Blair, Centre and Clearfield Counties will get their share of the $6 million from the program whose mission is “to support towns and cities with initiatives that grow and […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Multiple fire departments hold Christmas parade for firefighter battling cancer

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– Multiple fire departments participated in a Christmas parade in Gallitzin Saturday to bring happiness to one firefighter’s battle cancer. Captain Christopher Cox has been serving as a firefighter for almost three decades. In the past few days, he’s been living with his parents after being released from hospice. Cox has been […]
GALLITZIN, PA
WTAJ

Virtual restaurants are coming thanks to Tik Tok

WTAJ – Tik Tok might finally have found the trend you’d get behind, that is if you like food. Tik Tok is teaming up with Virtual Dining Concepts to launch a delivery-only service. Similar delivery-only services currently exist, such as Mr. Beast Burger, which has been a breakout hit since its launch in fall 2020. […]
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
WTAJ

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ snags a web slinging $50M in early showings

NEW YORK (AP) — For the first time since the pandemic began, the box office is booming. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” grossed $50 million in Thursday previews alone, a stunning start for a movie set to break pandemic records. Sony Pictures’ “No Way Home” scored the third-largest preview total ever, trailing only those for “Avengers: Endgame” ($60 […]
MOVIES
WTAJ

WTAJ

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy