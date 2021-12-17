Norman North Boys Basketball: T-Wolves, a work in progress, still eyeing big seson

Norman North’s Ben Moser grabs a rebound Thursday during a’ game against Ardmore at Norman North High School. Kyle Phillips The Transcript

The record may not look right, for the Norman North boys have lost three times already as they approach tonight’s Crosstown Clash at Norman High School.

Still, shooting guard Jole Atkinson was clear in a pre-practice Thursday chat.

“We are a contending team for a state championship, and that is 100 percent true,” he said. “The goal is to make the state tournament and when you get there, you’re aiming for that championship.”

Timberwolves coach Kellen McCoy may not want to tempt the fates with such clarity, but echoed Atkinson’s sentiments, nonetheless.

“I think we have a chance to go deep in the playoffs this year,” he said.

The T-Wolves (5-3), despite the losses, do not resemble a struggling team.

North played two games prior to conventionally opening the season at home against Edmond North.

In the DFW Metroplex, they fell to Allen, a 5,300-student behemoth school, and topped Spring Creek Academy.

Since, they’ve fallen to No. 4 Edmond North and, by five points, at the Joe Lawson Memorial Invitational, to Tulsa Memorial, the No. 1 team in Class 5A.

The Class 6A coaches aren’t doubting North much, ranking the T-Wolves No. 7 in their latest poll.

“We’ve got some talent, we’ve got some high IQ and we’ve got some size,” McCoy said. “I think this team has a chance to go far this season if we progress … and continue to stay grounded and humble and continue to work as a team.”

All are mindful of the challenge to get the lineup together optimally.

Three of McCoy’s starters are new to the program: Ben Moser, who came to town with his father, Porter, the Sooner men’s coach; Kevin Overton, who was at Midwest City a year ago; Jeremiah Johnson, who was at Putnam City North last season. Atkinson was in the program but not playing, as were others who are just now getting a chance in McCoy’s rotation.

Nate Lancaster may be the only returner to have played an abundance of important minutes last season and again this one, though Gavin Frakes, better known as the football program’s quarterback, played a fair amount last season and should be playing more and more this one.

“There’s a lot of new guys,” Atkinson said. “We’re still trying to figure that out, the chemistry and how we work together, but I think we’re on a good track right now. We’re just trying to get better.”

As they have been for some time in the rivalry, North will again be the favorite as it heads to the NHS Gym. Yet, given that, the T-Wolves see the Tigers (1-4) as an improved and talented team under first-year coach Cory Cole.

NHS fell by a bucket to Del City, the No. 3 team in Class 5A and by four points to No. 8 Owasso in Lawson Memorial tourney last week. The Tigers finished the weekend by popping Lawton MacArthur by 20 points.

“They’re a good team,” Moser said.

North believes it’s a good team, too, only better.

“If you look around the room, we have a team that has five guys who can defend and five ready to put the ball in the basket,” McCoy said. “It’s very, very hard to beat that team, and so that’s kind of what we’re trying to build.”

It remains a work in progress, one that will be dropping in on NHS tonight.