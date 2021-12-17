ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Airport to Receive $24M Under Infrastructure Bill – 3rd Highest Total in State

Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 3 days ago
Lindbergh Field Terminal 1. Photo by Chris Stone

San Diego International Airport will receive millions from the Department of Transportation as part of the infrastructure bill that President Joe Biden signed into law last month.

The airport is set to receive $24.2 million, it was announced Thursday.

That’s the third highest among the 167 airports in California receiving DOT funding, behind Los Angeles’ and San Francisco’s airports. L.A. received nearly $80 million, while San Francisco garnered more than $49 million.

Sen. Alex Padilla, D-California, said spending for projects. including upgrades to terminals and runway renovations, will lead to construction jobs while helping the tourism industry, one of those particularly hard hit by the pandemic.

“We are already seeing the benefits of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, including in these investments in California’s airports,” Padilla said.

The funding, totaling more than $294 million overall, is intended to help California’s airports build resilient infrastructure.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-California, said the “funding will improve facilities, update technology and make flying more efficient, safer and comfortable for Californians.”

“We must continue these types of critical investments in our infrastructure if we’re to remain competitive and continue to create jobs and economic opportunities,” she added.

As the tourism industry attempts to rebound from the coronavirus pandemic, California airports have been seeing an increase in air travel. In September, more than 12.5 million people traveled through California’s airports.

How San Diego’s airport will apply the funding is as yet unclear.

“The San Diego County Regional Airport Authority is waiting on further guidance from the FAA to determine exactly how the airport authority will use the funds.” said Sabrina LoPiccolo, airport spokeswoman.

The FAA announced it will allocate an additional $12 billion nationwide in airport infrastructure improvements over the next several years due to the infrastructure bill. Possible projects include upgrades like runway and taxiway renovations, increases in cargo capacity, upgrades to terminal facilities and safety enhancements.

The bill also has provisions for $5 billion in additional grant funding for terminal development projects and $5 billion to improve air traffic control infrastructure.

– City News Service

