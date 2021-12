The Cleveland Browns’ game against the Las Vegas Raiders has been postponed until at least Monday. With that in mind, the Browns are taking precautions. Cleveland could be without both Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum, as both tested positive for COVID-19. Mayfield made his displeasure with the NFL’s COVID-19 protocol quite obvious, as now-24 Browns have tested positive for the virus as of this writing.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO