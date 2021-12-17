ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, Mayaguez and Vicinity, North Central, Northeast by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-17 10:10:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-20 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-20 11:03:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-21 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow occurring. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are expected. * WHERE...Eastern Alaska Range from the Richardson Highway west. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Tuesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ALASKA STATE
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Southwest by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-19 21:50:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-20 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Southwest HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Beaches of southwestern Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity, Southeast, Vieques by NWS

weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity, Southeast, Vieques by NWS

weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-20 15:58:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-21 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches across the north coast of Puerto Rico and beaches of Culebra and St. Croix. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS

weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity, Southeast, Vieques by NWS

weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS

weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity, Southeast, Vieques by NWS

weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS

weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity, Southeast, Vieques by NWS

weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS

