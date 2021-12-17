Manito Park cancels holiday lights event Thursday because of bad roads

SPOKANE, Wash.– Thursday is a good night to stay in– especially if your plans involve the holiday lights at Manito Park.

Spokane City Parks and Recreation said the light show was canceled Thursday night because of bad driving conditions. The lights are hung through a half-mile inside the historic park.

Don’t worry, there will be other nights to go.

While the drive-thru event was set to end on Dec. 16, a walk-thru event will be held from December 17 to 19 between the hours of 6:30-8:30 p.m.

If you would like to take your family, you can enter on 25th Ave from Grand and Bernard Streets.

The Spokane Valley Firefighters Union also had to cancel an event. Every December, off-duty firefighters drive Santa around to different neighborhoods to visit the kids. The ice would have made it difficult for both firefighters and Santa.

“Unfortunately our Santa sleigh does not fly,” said Scott Niebuhr, Public Information Officer for the union. “It has to drive on the roads and the roads just aren’t great for that tonight.”

They hope to get back on track with Santa’s scheduled routes on Friday. Niebuhr says they’re going to try and squeeze in the canceled neighborhood before Christmas.

