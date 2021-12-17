ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles center Jason Kelce breaks down in tears as he heaps praise on Lane Johnson

Philadelphia Eagles veteran Jason Kelce got extremely emotional when speaking to the media on Wednesday afternoon. The center was asked about being nominated for the Walter Payton Man of the Year. He brought up his teammate, Lane Johnson, who openly struggles with mental illness and missed games earlier in the...

